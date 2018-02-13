'The Poddest Couple' Podcast Welcomes RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD Stars Maggie Hollinbeck and Natalie Storrs, and Chats Spring 2018 on Broadway

On the latest episode of "The Poddest Couple," Alan and Matt welcome two stars from the Off-Broadway hit Red Roses, Green Gold, Maggie Hollinbeck and Natalie Storrs. The two discuss what it's like to share a Grateful Dead musical with Dead Heads and theatregoers in the same audience, their upcoming trip to SXSW, and more.

Matt and Alan also preview the spring 2018 season on Broadway, and we learn that Alan has significant issues when it comes to following simple directions.

You can follow Maggie on Twitter @mhollinbeck, and you can find Natalie @natstorrs.

Maggie Hollinbeck (MISS GLENDINE)

Off-Broadway debut! National tour: Once (Baruška standby); Annie (Connie Boylan). NYC: Richard III (Queen Elizabeth). Regional: Mavis Frye, The People vs. Mona (Pasadena Playhouse); Finian's Rainbow (Goodspeed Opera House); Charlotte, Little Fish; Kesa/The Wife/An Actress, See What I Wanna See. Thanks to Katie & Meg at Meg Pantera The Agency. Love to Mom, the Andersons, and Dave.

Natalie Storrs (MELINDA JONES)

Thrilled to be playin' in the Band for her Off-Broadway debut! First National Tour: Sister Act. Favorite regional: RENT (Maureen), The Last Five Years (Cathy), 9 to 5(Judy), First Date (Casey, Wilde Nomination), How to Succeed... (Rosemary, Craig Noel Nomination), The Marvelous Wonderettes (Betty Jean). Overwhelming gratitude to the entire cast and creative team, her family, and her Jeff.

Listen to the episode here:

About "The Poddest Couple" : "The Poddest Couple" podcast features Broadway news, industry insights, a game or two, interviews with Broadway's best and brightest talking about why they love the theatre, and of course... friendly banter from Broadway media's favorite odd couple, Alan Henry and Matt Tamanini!

Alan Henry : Alan proudly hails from Toronto, Canada and currently resides in New York City. He's head of Digital Strategy and the Regional Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld.com. He's known for late night tweeting, a love of sushi, and crying during Falsettos.

Matt Tamanini : Matt is a Senior Editor at BroadwayWorld, and serves as the site's Advertising and Database Manager. A proud graduate of The Ohio State University, Matt is a host and executive producer with BroadwayRadio , and he also hosts BroadwayWorld's pop culture podcast, " Some Like it Pop ." In his free-time, Matt is a writer and editor for Land-Grant Holy Land .

