The Oscars Will Hold In-Person Ceremony in 2021

Representatives from The Academy of Motion Arts and Sciences and ABC have confirmed that an in-person Oscars telecast will be held in 2021.

Members of the Academy are currently exploring options for how to hold a safe, indoor ceremony at the Dolby Theatre and recently toured the 3,400-seat space to explore potential safety protocols for attendees and staff.

When the Covid-19 pandemic shuttered the film industry in March, the Academy moved its annual February telecast to April 25, 2021.

The Academy extended release date eligibility rules, due to the coronavirus pandemic. A feature film must now have a qualifying release date between Jan. 1, 2020, and Feb. 28, 2021.

The submission deadline for specialty categories (animated feature film, documentary feature, documentary short subject, international feature film, animated short film, live action short film) is Dec. 1, 2020.

The submission deadline for general entry categories, including best picture, original score and original song, is now Jan. 15, 2021.

Academy president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson spoke about the postponement saying, "For over a century, movies have played an important role in comforting, inspiring, and entertaining us during the darkest of times. They certainly have this year. Our hope, in extending the eligibility period and our Awards date, is to provide the flexibility filmmakers need to finish and release their films without being penalized for something beyond anyone's control. This coming Oscars and the opening of our new museum will mark an historic moment, gathering movie fans around the world to unite through cinema."

The Governors Awards gala has been postponed to a later unspecified date and the December opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will now take place in April.

ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said in a statement, "We find ourselves in uncharted territory this year and will continue to work with our partners at the Academy to ensure next year's show is a safe and celebratory event that also captures the excitement of the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures."

