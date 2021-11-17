The Orchestra Now Performs At The Metropolitan Museum Of Art And Peter Norton Symphony Space 

The Orchestra Now performs two concerts in Manhattan in December, one with guest pianist Shai Wosner at The Metropolitan Museum of Art as part of the Orchestra's popular Sight & Sound series (Dec. 5); and a free concert at Peter Norton Symphony Space offering works by Berlioz, Britten, Tan Dun, and Sibelius led by TŌN's resident conductor Zachary Schwartzman (Dec. 19).



In addition, TŌN also presents two performances of Handel's Messiah at the Fisher Center at Bard conducted by Leon Botstein with soloists from the Bard Conservatory Graduate Vocal Arts Program, along with the Bard Festival Chorale, and the Bard College Chamber Singers (Dec. 11-12).



Sight & Sound Series At The Metropolitan Museum Of Art

Beethoven, Cristofori & the Piano's First Century

The Grace Rainey Rogers Auditorium

Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 2 PM

Leon Botstein, conductor

Shai Wosner, piano

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5, Emperor, and Cristofori's 1720 Grand Piano

As part of the Orchestra's Sight & Sound series at the Met Museum, conductor and music historian Leon Botstein surveys the parallels between orchestral music and the visual arts. This installment focuses on Italian instrument maker Bartolomeo Cristofori, who deserves to be credited as the inventor of the piano. Beethoven's "Emperor" Piano Concerto reveals the composer's fascination with the musical possibilities emerging from the rapidly evolving technology of piano construction.



Cristofori's Grand Piano is on view at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in the Musical Instruments collection.



Tickets priced at $30-$50; Three-concert series from $75; All tickets include same-day museum admission and may be purchased online here, by calling The Met at 212.570.3949, or at any desk in The Great Hall at The Met Fifth Avenue. Ticket holders will need to comply with the venue's health and safety requirements, which can be found here. Children under the age of 12 may not attend performances at this time.

FREE CONCERT SERIES



Britten, Sibelius & Tan Dun

Peter Norton Symphony Space

Sunday, Dec 19, 2021 at 4 PM

Zachary Schwartzman, conductor

Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture

Britten: Four Sea Interludes from Peter Grimes

Tan Dun: Symphonic Poem of Three Notes

Sibelius: Symphony No. 5

The Orchestra returns to Symphony Space with a free concert that opens with Berlioz' lively Roman Carnival Overture, music that came from his opera Benvenuto Cellini, a work widely panned at its 1838 Paris premiere. Next on the program is Britten's Four Sea Interludes from Peter Grimes, the composer's first successful opera, which tells the tale of a fisherman pursued to death by local villagers. Tan Dun's Symphonic Poem of Three Notes follows with a score that expands the traditional orchestra with the sounds of wind, stones, and car brake drums. The program closes with Sibelius' Fifth Symphony, written to celebrate his 50th birthday. The performance will be led by TŌN's resident conductor Zachary Schwartzman. He is also assistant conductor of the American Symphony Orchestra, former music director of the Blue Hill Troupe, and has served as assistant conductor for Deutsche Opera Berlin and Glimmerglass Opera.



Tickets: This concert is FREE, advance RSVP suggested at symphonyspace.org. Concertgoers will need to comply with the venue's health and safety requirements, which can be found here.



For upcoming activities and more detailed information about the musicians, visit theorchestranow.org.