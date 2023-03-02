Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Olivier Awards to Review Gendered Categories

Mar. 02, 2023  
The Olivier Awards is to launch a review of its gendered categories, according to an article in The Stage.

There are currently eight gendered categories for best actor and actress and best supporting actor and actress for plays and musicals. Currently, there are no categories to recognise non-binary performers.

According to the article, the Society of London Theatre said the Olivier Awards will be launching a review of gendered categories.

SOLT said it would "listen and consult with performers and producers from across the sector before any decision is made on the categories".

Claire Walker and Hannah Essex, co-chief executives of Society of London Theatre said: "We want to make the Olivier Awards as inclusive as possible.

"This review will consult widely and explore all options and potential implications. This process will be conducted in a considered, evidence-based manner while learning from changes that other award bodies have made."

The Olivier Awards will take place on Sunday 2 April at the Royal Albert Hall, hosted by Hannah Waddingham.



