The Off-Broadway League's 2021 Toy Drive To Benefit Children At The Row, A Family Shelter In Times Square

The Off-Broadway League today announced its annual OFF-BROADWAY TOY DRIVE has begun and will benefit children at The Row, a NYC Department of Homeless Services family shelter in Times Square. Last year over 218 toys were donated!

This year's goal is to raise at least 125 presents for kids aged six months to 18 years old. Toys can be donated by bringing them to a participating theater or by purchasing on Amazon.com, Wal-Mart.com or any other online retailer and shipping it directly to Off-Broadway Toy Drive, c/o The Theater Center, 210 West 50th Street, 4th floor, New York, NY 10019.

Donate a new, unwrapped toy worth $10 or more and you will receive a voucher for a free ticket to a participating Off-Broadway show of your choice. Those donating a toy through Amazon, Walmart or any other online company should e-mail the confirmation to offbroadwaytoydrive@gmail.com and in return, you will be emailed a voucher enabling you to redeem one free ticket to any participating Off-Broadway show in 2021-2022.

Participating shows include: PERFECT CRIME, THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY, LOVE ACTUALLY...? A MUSICAL PARODY, ANIMAZE X, A MUSICAL ABOUT STAR WARS, CHASING JACK, THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNESTLY LGBTQ+, LITTLE CHRISTMAS MIRACLES, SWAN LAKE ROCK OPERA, and more shows added everyday! Check our website for the most up-to-date participating shows! offbroadwaytoydrive.com

The Theater Center will also accept in person drop offs for those in the local area. Toys can be dropped off on Mondays through Fridays between 10:00AM - 6:00PM or on Saturday and Sunday between 10:00AM - 8:00 PM.