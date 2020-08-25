The Oakland Theater Project Production of THE WASTE LAND Postponed

The production has been postponed due to newly announced Actors' Equity requirements of virus prevalence in the community.

The Oakland Theater Project announces the postponement of its world-premiere adaptation of The Waste Land inspired by T. S. Eliot due to new requirements from Actors' Equity Association. In a conference call at the end of last week, Actors' Equity Association outlined new requirements for the prevalence of COVID in a region before Actors' Equity will approve a production. Originally scheduled September 11-October 4, 2020, The Waste Land features actress and playwright Lisa Ramirez and is directed by Co-Artistic Director Michael Moran. The Waste Land has been adapted to be performed as a solo play for a drive-in parking lot production with audiences watching from their enclosed vehicles.

Though Oakland Theater Project has met all the other Actors' Equity stipulations over the last 2 months on how to produce theater safely, it has been determined that Alameda County, in which Oakland is located, has too many new cases and too high an infection rate for their production of The Waste Land to be approved at present.

Oakland Theater Project supports the health and safety of their artists and works tirelessly to ensure that their people are safe and able to thrive.

Rather than The Waste Land being produced as a standalone production in the Fall of 2020, it has been postponed and is currently slated to open the 2021 Season.

Oakland Theater Project will announce its 2021 Season in September 2020.

