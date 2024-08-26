The New York Virtuoso Singers to Present A BOUQUET OF JEWISH CHORAL MUSIC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The New York Virtuoso Singers, Harold Rosenbaum, Artistic Director, will perform A Bouquet of Jewish Choral Music on Sunday, September 22 at 3:00 PM at the Center for Jewish History, 15 W. 16th Street in Manhattan, presented by the American Society for Jewish Music, and co-sponsored by the Leo Baeck Institute and YIVO Institute for Jewish Research.

The program will feature music by Pulitzer Prize-winning composers Yehudi Wyner, Aaron Jay Kernis, Shulamit Ran and Ellen Taaffe Zwilich, along with works by Samuel Adler, Gerald Cohen, Alex Guerrero, Natasha Hirschhorn, Leon Hyman, Joel Mandelbaum and Alex Weiser. The pianist will be Miles Fellenberg.

Tickets for the September 22 concert are $18; students and seniors $9, available at the door or at https://cvi.yapsody.com/event/index/809967/a-bouquet-of-jewish-choral-music,

New York Virtuoso Singers concerts are ADA accessible. For MTA transportation information, visit https://new.mta.info/.

Founded in 1988 by conductor Harold Rosenbaum, The New York Virtuoso Singers is one of the country's leading exponents of contemporary choral music. Although the chorus performs music of all periods, its emphasis is on commissioning, performing and recording the music of living American composers. The choir appears on nearly 50 commercial CDs. More about them at http://www.nyvirtuoso.org. Join their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/pages/The-New-York-Virtuoso-Singers/130509011774.