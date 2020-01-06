The New York Virtuoso Singers Will Present THE MAESTRO TURNS 70 at Manhattan's St. Michael's Episcopal Church

The New York Virtuoso Singers, Harold Rosenbaum, Conductor and Artistic Director, will present The Maestro Turns 70, the second event of their 2019-20 concert season, on Friday, January 24, at 8:00 PM at St. Michael's Episcopal Church, Amsterdam Ave. between 99th and 100th St. in Manhattan.

Repertoire will be Abendrot (Adagietto from Mahler's Symphony No. 5, arr. Clytus Gottwald), Anton Webern's Entflieht auf leichten Kähnen, Alban Berg's Die Nachtigall (arr. Clytus Gottwald), Schoenberg's Friede auf Erden, Luigi Dallapiccola's Tempus destruendi - Tempus aedificandi, Poulenc's Figure humaine and contemporary composer and Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lang's By Fire.

Maestro Rosenbaum has written, "Oh my, I'm turning 70! Recalling the description of expressionism by musicologist Donald J. Grout, I feel isolated and helpless in the grip of forces I do not understand, and I am prey to inner conflict, tension, anxiety, fear, and all the elemental irrational drives of the subconscious, and in irritated rebellion against established order and accepted forms. I may as well embrace this fateful day by conducting some of the most extraordinary, passionate, and emotive expressionist choral pieces in the repertory. I guarantee you will never forget this concert. At the very least, it will be extremely cathartic (for me as well, if I survive it!!)"

Tickets for the January 24 concert are; $30, ($25 when purchased online), $20 for seniors 65+ and $10 for students up to the age 25, available from https://cvi.yapsody.com/event/index/413611/the-maestro-turns-70

This program is made possible with public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature. This program is supported, in part, by public funds from The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the city council.

About The New York Virtuoso Singers

Founded in 1988 by conductor Harold Rosenbaum, The New York Virtuoso Singers has become the country's leading exponent of contemporary choral music. Although the chorus performs music of all periods, its emphasis is on commissioning, performing and recording the music of American composers. The choir appears on 45 commercial CDs, including releases on Naxos, Sony Classical, Bridge, Albany and Kasp. Their latest release is Virtuoso Choral Works, Volume 1: Works by Hoover, Davies and Lipten on the 4Tay label. More about the Virtuoso Singers at http://www.nyvirtuoso.org/aboutus.htm. Join their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/pages/The-New-York-Virtuoso-Singers/130509011774.





