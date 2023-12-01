The New York Philharmonic String Quartet, Musicians From The New York Philharmonic, and Emanuel Ax Come to 92NY

The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY), one of New York's leading cultural venues, has partnered with the New York Philharmonic to present the New York Philharmonic String Quartet, Musicians from the New York Philharmonic, and Emanuel Ax, piano on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2pm at the Kaufmann Concert Hall. Tickets start at $40 and are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2279748®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.92ny.org%2Fevent%2Fnypsq-and-emanuel-ax?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

World-renowned pianist Emanuel Ax joins the illustrious New York Philharmonic String Quartet and musicians from the New York Philharmonic - treasured collaborators and friends - for an afternoon of musical camaraderie and brilliance. A quintessentially NYC concert, just before the holidays!

Debussy, Syrinx

Debussy, Violin Sonata in G Minor

Debussy, Sonata for Flute, Viola and Harp

R. Schumann, Piano Quintet in E-flat Major, Op. 44.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Born to Polish parents in what is today Lviv, Ukraine, Emanuel Ax moved to Winnipeg, Canada, with his family when he was a young boy. Ax made his New York debut in the Young Concert Artists Series. In 1974 he won the first Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Competition in Tel Aviv, followed by the Michaels Award of Young Concert Artists and the Avery Fisher Prize.

The 2023/24 season will focus on the world premiere of Anders Hillborg's piano concerto, commissioned for him by the San Francisco Symphony and Esa-Pekka Salonen with subsequent performances in Stockhom and New York. A continuation of the 'Beethoven for 3' touring and recording project with partners Leonidas Kavakos and Yo-Yo Ma will take them to the Midwest in January. Recital dates throughout the US culminate at Carnegie Hall in April. An extensive European tour will include concerts in Holland, Italy, Germany, France and the Czech Republic.

Ax has been a Sony Classical recording artist since 1987. Following the success of the Brahms trios with Kavakos and Ma, the group launched an ambitious project to record the Beethoven trios and symphony arrangements, of which the first two discs have recently been released. Ax received GRAMMY Awards for the second and third volumes of Haydn's piano sonatas, as well as his recording of Beethoven and Brahms sonatas with Yo-Yo Ma. Ax contributed to an International EMMY Award-winning BBC documentary commemorating the Holocaust that aired on the 60th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. In 2013, Mr. Ax's recording Variations received the Echo Klassik Award for Solo Recording of the Year.

Ax is a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and holds honorary doctorates of from Skidmore College, New England Conservatory of Music, Yale University, and Columbia University. For more information, please visitwww.EmanuelAx.com.

The New York Philharmonic String Quartet comprises four Principal musicians from the Orchestra: Concertmaster Frank Huang (The Charles E. Culpeper Chair); Principal Second Violin Qianqian Li; Principal Viola Cynthia Phelps (The Mr. and Mrs. Frederick P. Rose Chair); and Principal Cello Carter Brey (The Fan Fox and Leslie R. Samuels Chair). All have appeared as soloists with the Philharmonic and appear frequently in NY Phil chamber music series. Formed in January 2017, during the Orchestra's 175th anniversary season, the quartet has appeared throughout the United States, on tour in South Korea, and at the Montreal Chamber Music Festival.

Huang frequently participates in Musicians from Marlboro's tours, and was selected by The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center to be a member of the CMS Two program; he previously served as first violinist of the Grammy Award-winning Ying Quartet.

Li has performed chamber music with Donald Weilerstein, Roger Tapping, and Anthony Marwood; she received First Prize at Kazakhstan's inaugural International Violin Competition and Tanglewood Music Center's Jules C. Reiner Violin Prize.

Phelps performs with The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, and has appeared with the Guarneri, Tokyo, Brentano, and Prague Quartets; she is a founding member of the chamber group Les Amies with Philharmonic Principal Harp Nancy Allen and flutist Carol Wincenc.

Brey has made regular appearances with the Tokyo and Emerson string quartets and at the Santa Fe and La Jolla Chamber Music festivals; he and pianist Christopher O'Riley recorded Le Grand Tango: Music of Latin America, released on Helicon Records.

Principal Associate Concertmaster Sheryl Staples, The Elizabeth G. Beinecke Chair, joined the New York Philharmonic in September 1998. She has been featured in more than 30 solo performances with the Philharmonic in concertos by Tchaikovsky, Mendelssohn, Mozart, Haydn, J.S. Bach, and Vivaldi with conductors including Alan Gilbert, Lorin Maazel, Kurt Masur, Kent Nagano, Jeffrey Kahane, and Colin Davis. In the 2017-18 season she performed Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 3, led by Concertmaster Frank Huang. Previously, she was associate concertmaster of The Cleveland Orchestra and concertmaster of the Pacific Symphony and Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra. She has appeared as soloist with more than 45 orchestras, including The Cleveland Orchestra and Los Angeles Philharmonic. Staples was a founding member of the New York Philharmonic String Quartet; has participated in the La Jolla, Boston, Salt Bay, Santa Fe, Mainly Mozart, and Aspen chamber music festivals; and was a member of The Cleveland Orchestra Piano Trio. Staples is on the faculty of the Manhattan School of Music, Juilliard Pre-College Division, and The Juilliard School. She performs on the "Kartman" Guarnerius del Gesù violin, ca. 1728.

Mindy Kaufman, The Edward and Priscilla Pilcher Chair, joined the New York Philharmonic as flute and solo piccolo in 1979 at the age of 22, after performing for three seasons with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra. She received a Bachelor of Music degree from the Eastman School of Music. Kaufman has appeared as a soloist with the Orchestra under former Music Directors Zubin Mehta, Kurt Masur, and Lorin Maazel. For one season she substituted as principal flute with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. As a chamber musician, she has performed at the Mt. Desert Festival of Chamber Music, Moab Music Festival, Hudson Valley Performing Arts Foundation's Chamber Music Series, Grand Teton Music Festival, Concordia Chamber Players, Brightstar Music Festival, Benifaió Music Festival, and Colorado Music Festival. Kaufman teaches at the Shanghai Orchestra Academy, gives master classes around the world, and has taught at Columbia University, Mannes Prep, and as a substitute teacher at Juilliard Pre-College. She can be heard on dozens of film soundtracks, including The Cotton Club, The Untouchables, Aladdin, Julie & Julia, and Moonrise Kingdom.

Nancy Allen joined the New York Philharmonic in 1999 as Principal Harp. She heads the harp departments of The Juilliard School and the Aspen Music Festival and School, teaches at Stony Brook University, and performs regularly with The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra. She has performed as soloist at major international festivals; has collaborated with soprano Kathleen Battle, clarinetist Richard Stoltzman, and guitarist Manuel Barrueco; and has formed a trio, Les Amies, with flutist Carol Wincenc and Philharmonic Principal Viola Cynthia Phelps. Allen has appeared on Live from Lincoln Center on PBS, and has performed in recital for Music at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC. Her recording of Ravel's Introduction and Allegro was nominated for a Grammy Award; she can also be heard on the Sony Classical, Deutsche Grammophon, and CRI labels. A native New Yorker, she won the Fifth International Harp Competition in Israel in 1973, and was later awarded a National Endowment for the Arts Solo Recitalist Award.

2023/24 Tisch Music Season

Working within 92NY's 150th Anniversary theme, Inspired by the Past, Transforming for the Future, 92NY's Vice President, Tisch Music's Amy Lam has curated a season featuring newly commissioned works and premieres and artist-driven programs that reference the history of 92NY, the artists themselves, and music more broadly. Some of the featured works at 92NY include the world premiere of a new, interdisciplinary project by Cécile McLorin Salvant, in which Salvant mines her classical music training to transform Baroque songs through a jazz-focused lens, the New York premiere of Damien Geter's COTTON, which explores an African American narrative of past and present performed by Denyce Graves and Justin Austin, and a new program from Broadway legend Audra McDonald, who takes the stage with a program inspired by her Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award-winning 30-year career.

Building on the theme of transformation, 11 of this season's 42 concerts will be presented in 92NY's newly renovated and creatively flexible Buttenwieser Hall at The Arnhold Center. In its Buttenwieser Hall programs, Tisch Music will continue to expand on-site audience engagement in new and exciting ways. As it continues to build its global audience (having secured approximately 5 million views from 200 countries and all 50 states for its original programming across the institution last year), 92NY will maintain its commitment to making its offerings available globally, with more than 20 events available for streaming and on-demand viewing.

The 2023/24 Tisch Music Season builds on the recent success of its Midsummer MusicFest, launched this year in celebration of 92NY's 150th Anniversary. Consistent with 92NY's anniversary theme, the annual Festival will look back on 92NY's musical history, with 2023's festival inspired by 92NY's role in bringing jazz from small clubs to a concert hall setting. The Season also continues the evolution of Tisch Music's flagship Lyrics & Lyricists series, doubling the American Songbook offerings and focusing on the genre as defined, not only by Broadway, but in the many genres of American music found across the country.

Highlights of the 2023/24 Tisch Music Season include:

Joshua Redman Group release concert of where are we featuring Gabrielle Cavassa

NY premieres of new work by Tyshawn Sorey and COTTON by composer Damien Geter

New York concert debuts of the Isidore String Quartet and pianist Tony Siqi Yun

Pianist Conrad Tao returns to 92NY as part of the global celebration of Rachmaninoff at 150

Ongoing partnerships continue with concerts from the Curtis Institute of Music, the New York Philharmonic, and Orpheus Chamber Orchestra with special guest artists

Art of the Guitar Series with Beijing Guitar Duo, David Russell and Manuel Barrueco

2023/24 Lyrics & Lyricists series celebrating Howard Ashman, Laura Nyro, Stevie Wonder, andSheldon Harnick in a special event led by Ted Sperling honoring the legacy of three-time Tony Award winner, and Broadway legend, Jason Robert Brown, featuring a one-night-only appearance.

Expanded American Songbook offerings including exclusive concerts by Audra McDonald, Joshua Henry and Stephanie J. Block

For more information, please visit 92NY.org/Concerts.