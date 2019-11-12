The New York Musical Festival Will Honor Stephen Schwartz and Kelly Devine at 2019 Benefit Concert

The New York Musical Festival (NYMF) will honor Grammy, Tony, and Academy Award-winning composer Stephen Schwartz and Olivier Award-winning choreographer Kelly Devine at its 2019 Benefit Concert on Monday, November 18 at The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036).

The evening will feature performances from Kelli Barrett (Wicked, Doctor Zhivago, Fosse/Verdon), Tony nominee Charl Brown (Motown), Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita (Zorro, Matilda), Tony nominee Constantine Maroulis (Rock of Ages), Gabrielle McClinton (Pippin), Joey McIntyre (New Kids On The Block, Wicked), Mary-Kate Morrissey (Mean Girls, Wicked), Julia Murney (Wicked), Jack Noseworthy (Come From Away), Gypsy Snider (Pippin), Tony nominee Jarrod Spector (Jersey Boys, The Cher Show, Beautiful) and Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo (Ain't Too Proud). The evening will also feature Jeanna de Waal (Kinky Boots) performing a selection from the upcoming Broadway musical Diana and a special performance by honoree Stephen Schwartz himself.

The 2019 NYMF Artist Fellow Anessa Marie will also present a sneak preview of the musical she and her writing partner Danny Bristoll are writing for NYMF 2020.

The evening will be directed by West Hyler (NYMF Producing Artistic Director, Paramour, Big Apple Circus), with musical direction by Charity Wicks (Billy Elliot).

The evening is hosted by Frank DiLella.

This Benefit Concert is the primary fundraiser for NYMF, and all proceeds go to support new original musicals and musical theater artists.

Tickets range from $175-$750 and are available for purchase at www.nymf.org.

New York Musical Festival (NYMF) nurtures the creation, production, and public presentation of stylistically, thematically, and culturally diverse new musicals to ensure the future vitality of musical theater.

Now in its sixteenth year, the Festival is the premier musical theater event in the world. The preeminent site for launching new musicals and discovering new talent, the Festival provides an affordable platform for artists to mount professional productions that reach their peers, industry leaders, and musical theater fans. More than 90 Festival shows have gone on to productions on and Off-Broadway, in regional theaters in all 50 states, and in more than 20 countries worldwide. Festival alumni have received a wide array of awards including the Tony Award and the Pulitzer Prize. In 2013, NYMF received a special Drama Desk Award in recognition of its work "creating and nurturing new musical theater, ensuring the future of this essential art form."

New York Musical Festival is a 501(c) (3) not-for-profit organization.

The 2019 New York Musical Festival took place July 8 - August 4, 2019.

