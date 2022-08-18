The New York Coffee Festival Announces The 2022 Coffee Music Project

The New York Coffee Festival has announced the return of The Coffee Music Project for 2022.

After visiting the 100+ exhibitors that the festival has to offer, you're invited to sit back and enjoy music from some of the best artists from NYC and beyond courtesy of The Coffee Music Project, an international platform for emerging talent.

This year's lineup includes The Coffee Music Project's 2022 global online songwriter competition winner Abrielle Scarff, Cold Weather Company, Daisy Chute, Dudley Music, Garrett Gardner, Jimmy Nash, Sage Bava, Velvet Rogue, Zaniah, Frank Bell, Matt Kent, Amber Dawn, and winners of The Coffee Music Project 2019 Live New York Final Auguste & Alden.

For more details on The Coffee Music Project, visit: https://www.coffeemusicproject.com

The Coffee Music Project is an international music competition showcasing the creativity and talents of emerging musicians whilst raising money for coffee growing communities all over the world. The competition celebrates diverse, authentic musical talent, providing a platform for self-made artists who believe they have what it takes to write and perform a winning song. Unlike reality TV talent competitions, the judging panel is made up of a broad spectrum of music industry leaders from top songwriters to sync agents with prizes designed to help you kick start your career. All profits from The Coffee Music Project will go directly to charity Project Waterfall; providing clean water and sanitation to coffee growing communities.

The New York Coffee Festival, New York City's flagship coffee event, will be taking over the Metropolitan Pavilion from October 7th-9th, bringing together the best that New York has to offer in coffee, food, cocktails, live music, art, and more. Coffee beginners and aficionados alike can look forward to unlimited tastings and presentations from over 100 of the most exciting and innovative exhibitors in coffee, tea & more.

The three-day festival will also feature The Lab program with an exciting line-up of interactive demonstrations, educational workshops, talks and tastings, The Coffee Music Project featuring the best acts from NYC and beyond, and The Coffee Art Project showcasing the creativity and talents of emerging and established artists. Other highlights include: Coffee Masters NYC, Latte Art Live, The Coffee Cocktail Bar, The Village, The Movie Room, The Sensory Experience, and so much more.

100% of profits from The New York Coffee Festival are donated to Project Waterfall, partnering with NYC-based charity: water to deliver life-changing water projects in coffee-growing regions. Since 2011, Project Waterfall has raised over $2 million, bringing clean water to more than 70,000 people across seven countries. Find out more about Project Waterfall at projectwaterfall.org and charity: water at charitywater.org.

Tickets for The New York Coffee Festival are now on sale at: www.newyorkcoffeefestival.com, and are expected to sell out quickly. For coffee connoisseurs and foodies alike, this event is bound to give New Yorkers and global attendees a truly exciting break from the daily grind.