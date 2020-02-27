The National Arts Club to Hold Panel Discussion DIVERSITY IN CLASSIC MUSICALS: OKLAHOMA!
The recent daring, revisionist production of Oklahoma! generated heated debates about re-imagining and re-interpreting classic musicals. What kinds of changes are permissible and enlightening? Where did the controversial Oklahoma! fall on the critical spectrum?
Join The National Arts Club in expressing your views when these and other questions are discussed by a panel of creative participants from the Broadway production, including Patrick Vaill (Actor: Jud), John Heginbotham (Choreographer), Bruce Pomahac (Musical Director), Ted Chapin (CCO at Rogers & Hammerstein), plus others. Moderated by theater and film historian Foster Hirsch.
RSVP required: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/diversity-in-classic-musicals-oklahoma-panel-discussion-registration-96476659285
Diversity In Classic Musicals: Oklahoma! Panel Discussion
Monday, April 20, 8:00 PM
The National Arts Club, 15 Gramercy Park South, NYC
FREE
