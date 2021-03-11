Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Stream Now
Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

The National Arts Club to Explore OKLAHOMA! Revival in Upcoming Panel Discussion

Panelists include Tony-nominated director Daniel Fish, Rodgers and Hammerstein gatekeeper Ted Chapin, and star Rebecca Naomi Jones.

Mar. 11, 2021  

The National Arts Club to Explore OKLAHOMA! Revival in Upcoming Panel Discussion

Join The National Arts Club and a distinguished panel of theater luminaries to discuss 2019's daring, celebrated, and hotly debated staging of Rodgers and Hammerstein's beloved 1943 musical theatre landmark Oklahoma!

Panelists include Daniel Fish, the production's visionary director; Ted Chapin, who heads the Rodgers and Hammerstein Organization; and cast members Rebecca Naomi Jones (Laurey), Patrick Vaill (Jud), and Gabrielle Hamilton, who performed a radically re-imagined dream ballet.

Together, they discuss the delicate balance between honoring the creators' intentions and re-fashioning a 75-year-old masterpiece for a contemporary audience, moderated by theater and film historian Foster Hirsch.

Streaming on Zoom, Monday, March 15, 7:30 PM. Attendance is free with registration available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/oklahoma-re-imagining-a-classic-broadway-musical-registration-139506286057

For a full list of events or to learn more, please visit nationalartsclub.org.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Alice Ripley: Original Artwork T-Shirt (Centered)
Courtney Reed: Broadway Babe Onesie
5, 6, 7, 8 Mug

Related Articles
Patrick Page Led JULIUS CAESAR Streams Fourth Episode March 15 Photo

Patrick Page Led JULIUS CAESAR Streams Fourth Episode March 15

VIDEO: Giles Terera Sings The Flats From BLACK MATTER Photo

VIDEO: Giles Terera Sings 'The Flats' From BLACK MATTER

VIDEO: Performers Sing Seasons of Love With Pandemic-Inspired Lyrics Photo

VIDEO: Performers Sing 'Seasons of Love' With Pandemic-Inspired Lyrics

VIDEO: Mucha and Okey Chow Down Like Newsies on SECOND ACT SNACKS Photo

VIDEO: Mucha and Okey Chow Down Like Newsies on SECOND ACT SNACKS


More Hot Stories For You