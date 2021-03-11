The National Arts Club to Explore OKLAHOMA! Revival in Upcoming Panel Discussion

Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

Join The National Arts Club and a distinguished panel of theater luminaries to discuss 2019's daring, celebrated, and hotly debated staging of Rodgers and Hammerstein's beloved 1943 musical theatre landmark Oklahoma!

Panelists include Daniel Fish, the production's visionary director; Ted Chapin, who heads the Rodgers and Hammerstein Organization; and cast members Rebecca Naomi Jones (Laurey), Patrick Vaill (Jud), and Gabrielle Hamilton, who performed a radically re-imagined dream ballet.

Together, they discuss the delicate balance between honoring the creators' intentions and re-fashioning a 75-year-old masterpiece for a contemporary audience, moderated by theater and film historian Foster Hirsch.

Streaming on Zoom, Monday, March 15, 7:30 PM. Attendance is free with registration available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/oklahoma-re-imagining-a-classic-broadway-musical-registration-139506286057

For a full list of events or to learn more, please visit nationalartsclub.org.