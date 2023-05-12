The NYC Department of Cultural Affairs and Department of Design Celebrates 40th Anniversary of the Percent for Art Program

The NYC Department of Cultural Affairs and Department of Design and Construction have unveiled a new installation at New York City Hall celebrating the 40th anniversary of the City's Percent for Art program. The installation - featured on a construction fence surrounding the steps of City Hall as they undergo renovation - includes images of more than 40 of the permanent public artworks commissioned through Percent for Art since the program was established. Signed into law by Mayor Ed Koch in 1982 and established in 1983, New York's Percent for Art program has since commissioned over 400 works of permanent, site specific public art in City buildings and civic spaces across the five boroughs.

"Public art makes our civic buildings and open spaces more vibrant, more engaging, and more reflective of the dynamic city they serve," said Cultural Affairs Commissioner Laurie Cumbo. "New York's Percent for Art program has had a transformative impact on the city's public realm in the last 40 years. From mosaics in our city's schools, to innovative architectural interventions in our libraries, to iconic sculptures that define how people relate to open spaces, we're proud of the deep investment in artists and artwork that the program represents. With this new installation at City Hall, we reflect back on the accomplishments of this landmark program, and recommit to collaborating closely with artists and communities to enhance our public spaces for decades to come."

"Percent For Art is a remarkable program representing a commitment to the aesthetic qualities of public works," said NYC Department of Design and Construction (DDC) Commissioner Thomas Foley. "DDC is one of the leading agencies for implementing Percent For Art through the various public buildings and infrastructure projects we complete throughout the City. Over the years we've worked with prominent artists to create public art in many forms, from Pablo Helguera's 'Feynman Code' installation at the new Far Rockaway Library to Tatiana Arocha's The Hawk and the Heron collage and painting for the new Snug Harbor Music Hall extension in Staten Island."

"Over the last 40 years, the Percent for Art program has contributed invaluable public artworks that reflect the unique identity of NYC communities and our shared cultural heritage - it's fantastic to see these artworks celebrated!," said Carolina Llano, Senior Manager of Art, Conservation & Design, NYC Public Design Commission.

The installation will be on view until Fall 2023. Additional programs and initiatives marking Percent for Art's 40th anniversary are planned for later in the year.

The work to City Hall is being completed by DDC in a historically accurate manner for the NYC Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS), and will restore the front steps and portico while increasing accessibility and beautifying the area. Granite treads and risers, echoing the building's original marble steps, will be replaced and the portico will be rebuilt according to historic drawings. A new lift and new ramp at the lower plaza stair will be constructed in granite with bluestone pavers and metal railings to match the predominant surrounding materials. The project will also install for the first time an electronically controlled door into the building. Beneath the front of the building, supports for the stairs will be rebuilt as well. The project, which began in January, is projected to cost $4.8 million and be completed by the end of 2023.

The text featured on the fence installed at City Hall reads:

The City of New York's Percent for Art program commissions permanent, site-specific artworks for a wide range of public facilities, making art broadly accessible and visible throughout New York City. In 1982, the Percent for Art law was initiated by Mayor Ed Koch and passed by the New York City Council requiring that one percent of the budget for eligible City-funded construction projects be spent on artwork for City facilities. Administered by the City's Department of Cultural Affairs, the program began in 1983. Since then, more than 370 Percent for Art projects have been completed with accumulated value of over $65 million in today's dollars, and there are currently more than 100 new public art commissions in progress throughout the five boroughs.

40 years on from its establishment, Percent for Art has created a remarkable collection of site-specific artworks by a diverse roster of artists, done in a variety of media, whose projects have transformed and enriched the city's public realm. A collection that fosters civic pride, social engagement, and sense of belonging and ownership in the communities they inhabit. These projects demonstrate how art that is integrated into its site enhances civic architecture and a wide range of public spaces.

The Percent for Art program remains a crucial way for the creative vision of artists to be deeply embedded in our collective civic realm in a way that is collaborative with the agencies, designers, and residents these public projects are intended to serve.