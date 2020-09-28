The Music of ROCKY and LEGALLY BLONDE to Be Performed in a Live Concert Series

These special concerts will feature the music from the films performed live by a full symphony orchestra, playing in sync with the films.

The music from the films Rocky and Legally Blonde are set to be the subject of new touring concert series from MGM and TCG Entertainment.

The tours are set to kick off in July 2021 and run through June 2024.

These special concerts will feature the music from the films performed live by a full symphony orchestra, playing in sync with the films.

The Rocky in Concert series will include six musical events for each of the six films in the original franchise, beginning with Rocky. Audiences will be able to hear the iconic music from the films performed live by a full orchestra, while watching the movies on larger than life screens. The concert event will take the audiences along for the emotional journey of Rocky's transformation from underdog to champion to his fight in Russia to the finale "Rocky Balboa." Each of the events will also feature interactive experiences along with pop-up retails kiosks and exclusive merchandise.

Legally Blonde in Concert will get fans amped up and inspired as they relive the adventures of Elle Woods while listening to orchestrations of their favorite songs from the soundtrack. Fans will also be able to enjoy pop-up retail kiosks and interactive experiences on site. As Elle Woods would say, "This is gonna be just like senior year, except for funner!"

Both events are currently scheduled to tour through North America, Europe, and Australia, with additional markets to be added. The concerts are planned to begin in July 2021 and run through the end of June 2024.

Robert Marick, MGM's Executive Vice President Global Consumer Products and Experiences, said, "MGM is looking to create additional ways that fans can interact with and enjoy their favorite stories and characters well beyond the end credits of the film. The concert events for both Rocky and Legally Blonde are part of our strategy of developing meaningful experiences that fans will love. TCG are true experts in this space and we couldn't have asked for better partners as we kick off this brand-new initiative."

Stephen Cook, President of TCG Entertainment, said, "We are excited to be working with MGM on bringing the iconic Rocky film series and Legally Blonde to the concert hall. Both Rocky and Legally Blonde are fantastic films with great music. These shows will perform in symphony halls, theaters and performing arts centers around the world."

Rocky is a 1976 American sports drama film directed by John G. Avildsen, written by and starring Sylvester Stallone. It tells the rags to riches American Dream story of Rocky Balboa, an uneducated, kind-hearted working class Italian-American boxer, working as a debt collector for a loan shark in the slums of Philadelphia. Rocky, a small-time club fighter, gets a shot at the world heavyweight championship. The film also stars Talia Shire as Adrian, Burt Young as Adrian's brother Paulie, Burgess Meredith as Rocky's trainer Mickey Goldmill, and Carl Weathers as the reigning champion, Apollo Creed.

Legally Blonde is a 2001 American comedy film based on Amanda Brown's 2001 novel of the same name, scripted by Karen McCullah Lutz and Kirsten Smith, and directed by Robert Luketic, in his feature-length directorial debut. Reese Witherspoon stars as Elle Woods, a sorority girl who attempts to win back her ex-boyfriend, played by Matthew Davis, by getting a Juris Doctor degree at Harvard Law School, and in the process, overcomes stereotypes against blondes and triumphs as a successful lawyer through unflappable self-confidence and fashion/beauty knowhow.

