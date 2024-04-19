The Museum of Broadway Will Host Reunions For the Casts of THE WHO'S TOMMY and JELLY'S LAST JAM

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Museum of Broadway will host two upcoming events reunited the original Broadway casts of The Who's Tommy and Jelly's Last Jam next week. Learn more about both events below!

The Who's Tommy

Monday, April 22nd 2024

2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

The Who’s TOMMY ran on Broadway for the first time 1993-1995. The reunion will feature Wayne Cilento, Tracey Langran Corea, Peter Ermides, Cheryl Freeman, Lon Hoyt, Donny Kerr, Deidre Lang, Christy Tarr-McVey, Mark McVey, Alton Fitzgerald White, and Crysta Wynton. After the panel, the casts will celebrate the special moment with an intimate post-reunion reception including a toast, cake, and more photos in the Museum. Attendees at both events will also have the chance to win 2 tickets to New York City Center Encores! Titanic, running at NYCC from June 12-23.

Jelly's Last Jam

Friday, April 26th 2024

2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Jelly’s Last Jam, which was open 1992-1993, featuring Ken Ard, Adrian Bailey, Susan Birkenhead, Hope Clarke, Hope Clarke, Nora Cole, Keith David, Mamie Duncan Gibbs, Robert O'Hara, Stanley Wayne Mathis, Stephanie Pope, Michelle Robinson, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Brian Stokes-Mitchell, Keith Lamelle Thomas, Linda Twine, Daryl Waters, Allison Williams, George C. Wolfe, and Nicholas Christopher from New York City Center Encores! production of Jelly’s Last Jam. After the panel, the casts will celebrate the special moment with an intimate post-reunion reception including a toast, cake, and more photos in the Museum. Attendees will also have the chance to win 2 tickets to New York City Center Encores! Titanic, running at NYCC from June 12-23.