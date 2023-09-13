The Museum Of Modern Art Announces Dates For Its 2024 Film Festivals And Annual Series  

The Museum of Modern Art announces dates for its film festival lineup for 2024. To Save and Project returns for its 20th year to present newly preserved and restored films from around the world, from January 11 to 31, 2024; Doc Fortnight will highlight the next crop of innovative nonfiction films in its 23rd year, from February 22 to March 7, 2024; and the 53rd edition of New Directors/New Films, co presented by Film at Lincoln Center and MoMA, brings new work by emerging directors to the silver screen from April 3 to 14, 2024.

Returning for its second year, the new annual series Silent Movie Week brings seven silent-film restorations to MoMA over the course of one week, from July 31 to August 6, 2024. The popular annual film series The Contenders will return on November 7, 2024, and continue into January 2025, with the Department's picks for the year's standout films. All lineups to be announced.

To Save and Project: The 20th MoMA International Festival of Film Preservation January 11–31, 2024

As the first cultural institution to collect film as an art form, The Museum of Modern Art has long been at the forefront of the preservation and restoration of moving-image material. Founded in 2003, MoMA's annual To Save and Project festival has become the Museum's showcase for presenting new restorations from our archive as well as work from colleagues around the world—archives, foundations, studios, and others—engaged in maintaining and presenting our precious audiovisual heritage.

Organized by Josh Siegel, Curator, Department of Film, MoMA.

Doc Fortnight 2024: MoMA's Festival of International Nonfiction Film and Media February 22–March 7, 2024

Established in 2001, MoMA's annual festival of nonfiction film celebrates important new discoveries in documentary cinema, bringing adventurous voices and thought-provoking perspectives from around the world to New York audiences. Highlighting emerging and established directors working across the nonfiction field and addressing urgent issues of our time, Doc Fortnight showcases the enduring vitality of the documentary art form. Now in its third decade, the festival has premiered films by Barbara Kopple, Stanley Nelson, William Greaves, Trinh T. Minh-ha, Chantal Akerman, Anand Patwardhan, Sergei Loznitsa, Kevin Jerome Everson, Laura Poitras, Nanfu Wang, Lynne Sachs, and Barbara Hammer, among many other artists and filmmakers.

Organized by Sophie Cavoulacos, Associate Curator, Department of Film, MoMA, and Julian Ross, Leiden University Centre for the Arts in Society.

New Directors/New Films 2024

April 3–14, 2024

Founded in 1972, the New Directors/New Films festival is jointly presented by MoMA and Film at Lincoln Center, showcasing a wide-ranging group of films by emerging directors working at the vanguard of cinema. Throughout its history, the festival has presented works by Hou Hsiao-Hsien, Kelly Reichardt, Pedro Almodóvar, Souleymane Cissé, Euzhan Palcy, Jia Zhangke, Spike Lee, Lynne Ramsay, Michael Haneke, Wong Kar Wai, Agnieszka Holland, Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Guillermo del Toro, Luca Guadagnino, and over a thousand others.

Organized by Dan Sulllivan (Co-Chair, Film at Lincoln Center), La Frances Hui (Co-Chair, MoMA), Madeline Whittle (Film at Lincoln Center), Tyler Wilson (Film at Lincoln Center), Katie Zwick (Film at Lincoln Center), Josh Siegel (MoMA), Rajendra Roy (MoMA), and Francisco Valente (MoMA).

Silent Movie Week 2024

July 31–August 6, 2024

As a commercial medium, silent film lasted for only about 30 years, but those 30 years represented a creative explosion with few parallels in the art world. It's estimated that only 20 percent of the films made between 1895 and 1930 survive, and yet the work of preserving and restoring the remaining films continues. MoMA is one of several archives around the world with significant silent film holdings, and this program is an attempt to catch up with some of the recent restoration work done by MoMA and colleagues around the world.

Organized by Dave Kehr, Curator, Department of Film.

The Contenders 2024

November 7, 2024–January 2025

For this annual series, the Department of Film combs through major studio releases and the top film festivals in the world, selecting influential, innovative films made in the past 12 months that MoMA's curators believe will stand the test of time. Every year there are films that resonate far beyond a theatrical release—if they manage to find their way to a commercial screen at all—or film festival appearance. Their significance can be attributed to a variety of factors, from structure to subject matter to language, but these films are united in their lasting impact on the cinematic art form. Whether bound for awards glory or destined to become a cult classic, each of these films is a contender for lasting historical significance. Many screenings will be followed by a discussion with the filmmaker.