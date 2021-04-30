Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Moms of Broadway
Click Here for More Articles on The Moms of Broadway

The Moms of Broadway: Spotlight on Edna Turnblad

The Moms of Broadway is brought to you in partnership with 1-800-Flowers.com.

Apr. 30, 2021  

As Mother's Day approaches, we've got matriarchs on our mind. Some of Broadway's most iconic characters are moms- bold and brave, loving and nurturing- and we think they deserve an ovation. We're celebrating Broadway's most beloved maternal figures.

Today's mom is one of the nicest parents in town- Edna Turnblad.

The Moms of Broadway: Spotlight on Edna Turnblad

Meet the Mom:

The times are changing in 1960s Baltimore and Edna Turnblad is reluctant to change with them. At the start of Hairspray, Edna is shy housewife and shut-in who, out of love, preaches caution to her dream-filled daughter. By the end, and with Tracy's help, she is able to let go (go, go) of the past and open her mind and her heart to the beauty of the world around her.

Most Motherly Musical Moment:

"Hey Tracy, hey baby
Look at me!
I'm the cutest chickie
That ya ever did see
Hey Tracy, hey baby
Look at us
Where is there a team
That's half as fabulous?!
I let go, go. Go of the past now
Said hello to this red carpet ride
Yes I know that the world's spinning fast now
Tell Lollobrigida to step aside!
Your mama's welcoming the 60's..."

-Welcome to the 60s

If She Was a Flower...

Edna would be a simple carnation- colorful, full of life, and timeless.

The Moms of Broadway: Spotlight on Edna Turnblad 1-800-Flowers.com offers truly original floral arrangements, plants and unique gifts to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, everyday occasions, and seasonal holidays, and to deliver comfort during times of grief. Backed by a caring team obsessed with service, 1-800-Flowers.com provides customers thoughtful ways to express themselves and connect with the most important people in their lives.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Warning: May Break Into Song Sticker
Next On Stage Mug
Point Me Toward The Stage Tank Top

Related Articles
The Moms of Broadway: Spotlight on The Witch Photo

The Moms of Broadway: Spotlight on The Witch

The Moms of Broadway: Spotlight on Heidi Hansen Photo

The Moms of Broadway: Spotlight on Heidi Hansen

The Moms of Broadway: Spotlight on Fantine Photo

The Moms of Broadway: Spotlight on Fantine


From This Author Team BWW