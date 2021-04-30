The Moms of Broadway: Spotlight on Edna Turnblad

As Mother's Day approaches, we've got matriarchs on our mind. Some of Broadway's most iconic characters are moms- bold and brave, loving and nurturing- and we think they deserve an ovation. We're celebrating Broadway's most beloved maternal figures.



Today's mom is one of the nicest parents in town- Edna Turnblad.

Meet the Mom:

The times are changing in 1960s Baltimore and Edna Turnblad is reluctant to change with them. At the start of Hairspray, Edna is shy housewife and shut-in who, out of love, preaches caution to her dream-filled daughter. By the end, and with Tracy's help, she is able to let go (go, go) of the past and open her mind and her heart to the beauty of the world around her.

Most Motherly Musical Moment:

"Hey Tracy, hey baby

Look at me!

I'm the cutest chickie

That ya ever did see

Hey Tracy, hey baby

Look at us

Where is there a team

That's half as fabulous?!

I let go, go. Go of the past now

Said hello to this red carpet ride

Yes I know that the world's spinning fast now

Tell Lollobrigida to step aside!

Your mama's welcoming the 60's..." -Welcome to the 60s

If She Was a Flower...

Edna would be a simple carnation- colorful, full of life, and timeless.

1-800-Flowers.com offers truly original floral arrangements, plants and unique gifts to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, everyday occasions, and seasonal holidays, and to deliver comfort during times of grief. Backed by a caring team obsessed with service, 1-800-Flowers.com provides customers thoughtful ways to express themselves and connect with the most important people in their lives.