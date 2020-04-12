The Met's COSI FAN TUTTE, Starring Kelli O'Hara, Will Stream For 24 Hours Beginning Tonight

The Met's Nightly Met Opera Streams, a free series of encore Live in HD presentations, continues tonight with Cosi fan tutte, starring Kelli O'Hara.

The stream begins tonight at 7:30pm and will remain available via metopera.org for 24 hours. The performance will also be viewable on all Met Opera on Demand apps.

A winning cast comes together for Phelim McDermott's clever vision of Mozart's comedy about the sexes, set in a carnival-esque, funhouse environment inspired by 1950s Coney Island-complete with bearded ladies, fire eaters, and a Ferris wheel. Manipulating the action are the Don Alfonso of Christopher Maltman and the Despina of Tony Award-winner Kelli O'Hara, with Amanda Majeski, Serena Malfi, Ben Bliss, and Adam Plachetka as the pairs of young lovers who test each other's faithfulness. David Robertson conducts.

The third and final collaboration between Mozart and librettist Lorenzo Da Ponte is a fascinating paradox: a frothy comedy of manners with an intensely dark take on human nature; an old story (it has antecedents in Boccaccio, Shakespeare, and Cervantes, among others) with a startlingly modern tone; and a beautiful score depicting questionable behavior. Così fan tutte was only moderately successful at its premiere and remained just outside the standard repertoire for more than a century. Così still poses unique challenges, and correspondingly unique rewards, for the public today. Every possible impression of love-from the loftiest to the basest-is explored in this extraordinary opera.





