The Metropolitan Museum of Art Lays Off Additional Staff Members

The Metropolitan Museum of Art now has a staff that is around 20 percent smaller than it was prior to the pandemic.

The New York Times has reported that The Metropolitan Museum of Art laid off even more of its staff on Wednesday and reduced its workforce further through furloughs and voluntary retirements, leaving the museum with a staff that is about 20 percent smaller than it was prior the pandemic.

According to a memo that was sent out to the Met's staff on Wednesday, 79 staff members were laid off, in addition to 93 staff members who voluntarily retired. Another 181 employees were furloughed. The Met told staff that they expect the furloughs to last no longer than six months.

Due to the ongoing health crisis, the Metropolitan Museum of Art has been closed since March. More than 80 layoffs occurred in April. This current wave of staff cuts puts the employee count around 1,600 down from around 2,000 in march.

"We recognize that the Museum that we will return to - whenever that may be - will be very different from what we left behind only six months ago," the museum's chief executive, Dan Weiss, said in a statement.

