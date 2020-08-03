The Lower East Side Jewish Conservancy presents Peril and Promise: Exploring NYC's Next Chapter - A talk on Zoom with real estate expert Jason Haber on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 7:00 PM.

New York City is at the dawn of a historic moment that no one saw coming. Twin-crises, a public health pandemic, and a reckoning on racism, have changed the trajectory of the city. But where we are going and how to get there remains elusive. In this new lecture, Jason Haber will explore historic moments that speak to us now, from former epidemics and outbreaks to times of social unrest. Through the lens of visionaries like Jane Jacobs, who won a crusade against Robert Moses, saving NYC from "superhighway hell," Jason will offer his thoughts on how the city can emerge as a more just, affordable, sustainable, and livable city.

Planning for the 'new' New York will require us to rethink everything, and use every tool in our toolbox - looking from the past to the future is crucial, whether it's about housing or healthcare, transportation, technology, protests, and policing. With so much at stake, it has never been a more important moment to consider new approaches to urban planning and design. We have little time to waste.

Join us for this conversation lead by Professor, author and real estate expert, Jason Haber. Over the past decade, Jason has been speaking about Jane Jacobs and Robert Moses to Universities, historical societies, private companies, and nonprofit groups. His book, The Business of Good, became a best-seller on Amazon and further established Jason as a innovative thinker.

This virtual event will last approximately one hour, and is limited to 100 registrants.

Tickets are a minimum of $5 each or for a donation of $10 or $18.

and can be purchased at: https://www.nycjewishtours.org/event-log/peril-and-promise

When a ticket is purchased, an email will be sent from EVENTBRITE (NOT THE CONSERVANCY) with the link and instructions on how to connect to Zoom. For question call 212-374-4100 This online talk will last approximately 1 hour.

The Lower East Side Jewish Conservancy is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to preserving, sharing and celebrating the Jewish heritage of the Lower East Side. The Conservancy aims to raise public awareness of the Lower East Side's distinct cultural identity through innovative public walking tours and other programs, while supporting the neighborhood's community of living synagogues and other historic structures. Private customized tours are available by appointment. For more information about the LESJC, please call 212-374-4100 or visit www.nycjewishtours.org or https://www.facebook.com/nycjewishtours/.

