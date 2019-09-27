The Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Today the Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation (LAEF) announced three days of celebration in honor of the organization's 50th Anniversary, including the Annual Louis Armstrong Continuum Symposium and Concert and the Annual SatchmoTMAward, with a special Lifetime Achievement Award to the LAEF board president.

On October 16, the Annual Louis Armstrong Continuum Symposium will include panel discussions with Daphne Brooks, Jon Faddis, Wycliffe Gordon, Michelle Miller andNEA Jazz Master Wynton Marsalis at the Lenfest Center for the Arts on Columbia's Manhattanville campus. On October 17, in collaboration with the Center for Jazz Studies at Columbia and the Manhattan School of Music (MSM), the Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation will present the Louis Armstrong Continuum Concert, bringing to the stage The Wonderful World of Louis Armstrong TMAll Stars and the MSM Jazz Orchestra's Art Blakey Tribute,conducted by Jon Faddis.The Celebration will close on October 18 at the historic Alhambra Ballroom with a Swing Dance Party starring the George Gee Swing Orchestra featuring special guestDick Hyman. The evening includes the presentation of the LAEF SATCHMOTM Award to pianist and composer Dick Hyman, followed by the first Lifetime Achievement Award presented to LAEF president and NEA Jazz Master, Stanley Crouch. These events are all free and open to the public.

The Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation is proud to present the 2019 SATCHMO™Award to jazz pianist, organist, composer, and arranger Dick Hyman. The Satchmo™ Award represents a tribute to the life and legacy of Louis Armstrong's passion for jazz, excellence and his commitment to sharing his music with the world. The award is presented by LAEF to an individual for his/her important and lasting contributions in the world of jazz education.In making the announcement of the 2019 Satchmo™ Award, LAEF President Stanley Crouch and SATCHMO™Award Chairperson David Chevan released this joint statement: "At 92, Dick Hyman continues to exemplify Louis Armstrong's commitment to jazz and jazz education on and off the bandstand, through his lessons collected in Dick Hyman's Century of Jazz Piano; as the founder and artistic director of the Jazz in July series at the 92nd Street Y for its first two decades; working with high school students where he lives in Sarasota County, Florida; and in his lifetime of championing the music of Armstrong's era and Armstrong himself; and for his achievements as a performer and prolific film composer. In 1974, three years after Armstrong's passing, Hyman orchestrated a tribute concert at Carnegie Hall, which he later took on tour to Europe and the former SovietUnion. Armstrong and his legacy have played an integral role in his career as a global jazz ambassador, and the presentation of the Satchmo™ Award recognizes Hyman's contribution to the wonderful world that its namesake envisioned."

In celebration of LAEF's 50thAnniversaryand in honor of his extensive contributions to the world of jazz, as a writer, advocate, historian, and educator, Stanley Crouch will be present a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation Board of Directors. The LAEF Executive Committee stated that Mr. Crouch's body of work, which includes columns, essays, and novels combined with his thought-provoking lectures, and provocative interviews of various leaders in the world of jazz have worked to advance the importance of this great music in academic communities and has raised the awareness of jazz as an important modern art form in the general public. He has reached audiences across the country and beyond.

On Friday, October 18, the award presentations will take place at the historic Alhambra Ball Room in Harlem, where swing dancers, big bands and jazz vocalists once reigned supreme.The Satchmo™ Award will be held from 8:00-10:00pm. The Alhambra Ballroom is located at 2116 Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. Blvd. This event is also free and open to the public.

Click here for tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/louis-armstrong-continuum-symposium-tickets-70487653469 or go to www.eventbrite.comand search Louis Armstrong Continuum





