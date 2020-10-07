The Little Orchestra Society Presents AN L.O.S. HALLOWEEN BASH

Iconic composers, fantastic music, & contemporary humor combined with special guests to captivate today’s audiences wherever they may be.

Wondering what to offer your "Trick or Treaters" this year? How about adding "tunes" to your goody bag and delight them with The Little Orchestra Society's® (L.O.S.) "An L.O.S. Halloween Bash," which can be viewed safely and comfortably from your own home when streaming begins on October 17th.

L.O.S. is brewing up Halloween with a twist this year and planning a fun fest for all of the children, parents, and grandparents who make up the L.O.S. family wherever they may be! Now you won't miss a beat of another fun filled L.O.S. KIDS concert whether you are at home or sharing space with family and friends in a different city, state or even country as The Little Orchestra Society® offers its unique brand of music performances, combined with other artforms, as its entire 2020-21 season will now be streamed exclusively on line.

Become a L.O.S. member and get your front row tickets for a fun-filled and exciting concert for children ages 3-10 and their adult friends. At home audiences are invited to come in costume as Artistic Advisor David Alan Miller virtually conducts the professional L.O.S. Orchestra, including excerpts from The Sorcerer's Apprentice!

The unique streaming format will feature Professor Treblemaker and his merry band of mischief makers aided by special young guest artists including dancers, a bassoon soloist, a violin soloist, and singers from the Juilliard MAP program.



A special treat will be a world premiere excerpt from Mexican-American composer Jorge Sosa's piece - "The Monarch of Uxmal" with a young bi-lingual narrator.

"I am so excited to present The Little Orchestra Society's new season," exclaimed David Alan Miller, L.O.S. Artistic Advisor. "I have always felt that our concerts are so visually stunning, theatrically brilliant, and super-fun, that they were just "made" for streaming."

"We'll be presenting all our programs virtually, and that just means that they'll be every bit as wonderful as our live programs, but with lots of additional visual delights. Professor Treblemaker, our brilliant professional musicians, and I will all be there, and we'll be joined by lots of awesome young guest performers and composers. From Halloween to "Hansel and Gretel," from Dvořák to "Pictures at an Exhibition," we are going to have so much fun and discover so much great music together. We can't wait to see you there!"

L.O.S. is a 74-year-old nonprofit organization and has been working diligently over the last few months to develop innovative ways of connecting with audiences in these uncertain times. On the L.O.S. website and YouTube channel you can find a collection of videos free of charge presenting unique at home lessons, crafts, concerts, and entertainment.

In order to develop its programming and ability to serve a wide spectrum of diverse audiences from public schools to its community partners, L.O.S. has created a Membership Plan for families to support a new type of music in our community while enjoying great benefits! An investment in an L.O.S. Membership will make sure that it will always be "an Orchestra for all New Yorkers."

See below for information on the upcoming season and how you can participate.

Event Schedule:

CHOOSE FROM L.O.S.'s TWO-TIER MEMBERSHIPS:

PRIME MEMBERSHIP - $499*

(Price per family)

· Stream all L.O.S. KIDS concerts on demand for six weeks after the premiere

· Virtual meet-and-greets after concerts with Professor Treblemaker

· Behind-the-scenes look with the Director/Writer, Conductor, and guest artists

· Discovery Guide Videos (with pre- and post-concert activities)

· More surprises throughout the season!

*Tax-deductible value: $399

MEMBERSHIP - $199*

(Price per family)

· Stream all L.O.S. KIDS concerts on demand for two weeks after the premiere

· Discovery Guide Videos (with pre- and post-concert activities)

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You