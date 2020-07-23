The Little OPERA Theatre Of NY Presented Livestream Pop-Up Concert MOZART & FRIENDS, Now Available On-Demand
The little OPERA theatre of NY (LOTNY) presented Mozart & Friends, a livestream pop-up concert on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 7:30pm from St. John's in the Village. The concert is now available to stream on-demand from any device-phone, tablet, computer, TV-or, if you miss that live feeling of being in the room together and want a new, immersive way to experience performances, Musae can send you a VR headset along with your ticket purchase. Tickets are $5 - $50 and can still be purchased online at https://www.musae.me/lotny/experiences/779/mozart-%2526-friends, or call Musae at 917.740.9694 should you need extra assistance. For more details, please visit https://www.lotny.org/.
Mozart & Friends spotlighted several arias from little OPERA's postponed production of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's The Shepherd King in a newly commissioned singing translation from Mark Herman and Ronnie Apter, based upon the libretto by Pietro Metastasio.
The livestreamed performance featured tenors:
Kameron Ghanavati, Rufus Müller, and mezzo-soprano
Heather Johnson, with instrumentalists
Elliot Figg (Harpsichord, Music Director),
Catherine Miller (Piano),
Manami Mizumoto (Violin), and
Sydney ZumMallen (Cello).
In addition to the selections from Mozart's opera, there was music of George Frideric Handel from his oratorio Jephtha and his opera Xerxes. There was also a bonus Mozart aria, as well as instrumental trios from Jean-Philippe Rameau and Chevalier de Saint-Georges.
