The League of Live Stream Theater Partner With Hedgerow Theatre Company For THE PUZZLE

The League of Live Stream Theater (LOLST), a nonprofit organization dedicated to revolutionizing the accessibility and reach of nonprofit theaters, has announced its groundbreaking partnership with Hedgerow Theatre Company, featuring the world premiere of Juliette Dunn's extraordinary production, "The Puzzle." This historic collaboration marks a significant milestone in the theater industry, as it showcases the remarkable talents of a neurodivergent performer in a professional streamed production.

"The Puzzle" is an innovative and playful theatrical experience that intertwines clowning and neurodivergence, presenting a narrative of connectivity and human experience. This production features Tony award-winning and legendary clown David Shiner, along with collaborator and Broadway veteran Daniel Passer, and the remarkable talent of autistic actor Michael Stahler from Philadelphia.

In a powerful demonstration of inclusion and representation, "The Puzzle" casts an autistic actor in the role of an autistic character, highlighting the importance of providing platforms for underrepresented communities to share their stories. Through the medium of streaming, LOLST is dedicated to bringing these invaluable narratives and perspectives to audiences around the world.

Actor Micheal Stahler notes, "as an actor with autism, it's rare to see stories about people like me told respectfully or accurately on the screen or stage, much less get the chance to tell those stories myself. The Puzzle is the kind of play that would have meant a lot to me as a kid growing up neurodivergent, and so it is my greatest honor to play this part and share this part of me on the stage for the very first time."

According to Dunn, "My inspiration was and is my beautiful, smart, funny, warm-hearted son who has autism. His purity brings me the greatest joy. His struggles bring me the greatest agony. I wanted to tell not only his story, but the story of those on the spectrum who are underestimated and devalued. Additionally, my love for the clown, who constantly walks the balance between joy and agony, fused together with that desire to become The Puzzle."

To experience the emotional journey of "The Puzzle" from the comfort of your own home, tickets are now available for purchase through the League of Live Stream Theater website (www.lolst.org). As a ticketed event, this provides vital support to nonprofit theaters financially, allowing us to continue bringing extraordinary productions, such as "The Puzzle," to audiences around the world.

LOLST takes great pride in its track record of successfully live-streaming acclaimed productions. Previous highlights include Second Stage's "Between Riverside and Crazy," MCC Theater's "Miscast23," Irish Rep's "Endgame," and ETC Santa Barbara's "The Children." These productions garnered widespread acclaim, and we are immensely proud to have provided a global platform for audiences to experience these exceptional performances.

LOLST actively seeks to expand its network of nonprofit theater partners. By collaborating with nonprofit theaters, we can further champion the art of live theater and drive audiences and revenue for the organizations that bring these transformative productions to life.

FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS, PLEASE VISIT Click Here

Streamed performances

Fri, June 16 at 7:30pm - as-live stream

Sat, June 17 at 7:30pm - as-live stream

Sun, June 18 at 2pm - as-live stream

Available with captioning

Ticket holders for the streamed performances will have 24-hours to view the performance, which has been previously captured, after the designated "curtain time."