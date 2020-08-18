​​​​​​The Lambs Launches Art Conservation Program, Celebrating its 150th Anniversary

On August 11th, The Lambs will welcome back five pieces to its clubhouse at 3 West 51st Street.

The Lambs has announced the launch of a multi-year program of conservation and preservation of its large art collection, a first step as the private club prepares to celebrate its sesquicentennial in December 2024. On August 11th, The Lambs welcomes back five pieces to its clubhouse at 3 West 51st Street, it's home for 45 years.

"The core of our collection are oil paintings dating to the nineteenth century, as well as theatrical artifacts and memorabilia that go back to the eighteenth century, before The Lambs was established in 1874," said Marc Baron, 35th Lambs' Shepherd (president). "We are preserving for future generations a rich collection of American theatrical history. We are thrilled to see this art restored to glory."

The first pieces of the more than 2,000-item collection were restored by Center Art Studio of Manhattan. They are: a block-print handbill from London's Royal Theatre (1773); Portrait of actor Harry Beckett by Charles X. Harris, in a frame attributed to Stanford White (1897); Lambs in the Fold by James Desvarreux-Larpenteurrris (1904); Lambs' Repeal Gambol by James Montgomery Flagg (1933); and Portrait of Robert L. Hague by Howard Chandler Christy (1935). Watch a video of the restoration work and unveiling here: www.The-Lambs.org/art1/

"We are delighted to be part of the New York fabric as we have been for a long time. So the chance to work with an institution which is much longer, more deeply entwined in the New York fabric such as The Lambs. It's a treat and an honor for us." stated Lansing Moore of Center Arts Studios, the art conservation organization founded in 1919.

The Lambs will launch a digital catalog and free online museum in 2021, allowing the public to access and view the collection, which includes art, drawings, letters, memorabilia, photos, posters, and more tied to New York City theatre history.

The Lambs is America's oldest professional theatrical organization, established in 1874 and incorporated in 1877, and not related to a public restaurant. As a social club, The Lambs nurtures those active in the arts, as well as those who are supporters of the arts, by providing fellowship, activities, and a clubhouse for its members.

The Lambs Foundation, Inc., which was formed in 1943, owns and manages the art collection, and is a charity organized under the laws of the State of New York. Supported solely by donations and bequests, the Foundation supports theatrical organizations, education in the arts, development of new works of theater, and emerging talent. Donations to The Lambs Foundation are fully tax deductible to the extent of the law (check with your financial advisor).

www.TheLambsFoundation.org

To visit the club for a private tour, contact the club historian. Visit their site for more information, https://the-lambs.org.

