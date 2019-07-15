The Lambs Club Will Present New Monthly Series, COCKTAILS ON BROADWAY

Iron Chef Geoffrey Zakarian's flagship restaurant, The Lambs Club, has just announced the launch of COCKTAILS ON BROADWAY, presented by Grey Goose and six of the most notable musicals on Broadway: including King Kong, Pretty Woman, Beetlejuice, Chicago, Tootsie and Waitress.

Each month from July through December, a different musical will host one special evening to celebrate this exciting program at The Lambs Club. Cast members from each respective show will attend the event and mingle with guests. Each event will be open to the public and Grey Goose Ambassador Douglas Graham-Leigh will treat guests to a specialty Grey Goose cocktail he created for each show. The Lambs Club will also provide complimentary light snacks for all guests. Broadway's biggest fans will also have the opportunity to win door prizes and tickets to the featured Broadway shows.

Artist Toby Triumph will produce six pieces of exclusive art drawn on Grey Goose bottles. Each bottle will feature artwork evoking the Broadway show featured that month. While each piece will be a standalone piece of art, when placed together, all six bottles will create a unique mural. Toby will be present and draw live art on several of the event dates listed below. All bottles will be on display at The Lambs Club Bar throughout the program.

At the end of the six-month run, the set of bottles will be auctioned off for charity - proceeds will benefit Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS. In addition, each show's featured cocktail will be available at The Lambs Club throughout the month and $2 from each drink will be donated to BCEFA.

July - December 2019, 9:30pm to 11:30pm (times vary based on shows' start times)

Show Schedule:

July 18th - King Kong

August 2nd - Pretty Woman

September (TBD Date) - Beetlejuice

October (TBD Date) - Chicago

November (TBD Date) - Tootsie

December (TBD Date) - Waitress





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You