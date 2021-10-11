The LA Tailgate Experience Returns This Weekend

The Rams aren't the only Angelenos coming to the Big Apple in October. LA Tourism is kicking off LA's historic decade of sporting events by bringing a taste of LA to NY, October 16 & 17.

Enjoy a tailgate all weekend long with a menu packed with tacos, trivia, games, and major trip giveaways, featuring selections from LA's Golden Road Brewery and Chef Enrique Olvera's new La Taqueria, Ditroit.

Think you've got the skills to win the ultimate sports getaway? Try your luck with a football toss game that could land you in LA, courtesy of American Airlines. And, on Saturday, October 16th, sit back and watch a live podcast straight from Tailgate Outdoor Sports Bar in Brooklyn featuring @dumbfoundead x @newyorknico.

TailGate Outdoor Sports Bar, 86 N 11th St, NY, 11249, Sat, Oct 16, 2021 at 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM and Sun, Oct 17, 2021 at 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Learn more at https://www.discoverlosangeles.com/tailgate.