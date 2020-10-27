The Joyce Announces New Programming for the Fall 2020 Season of Streaming Performances

The season features Michela Marino Lerman, Sankofa Danzafro, Thunderbird American Indian Dancers, and Pioneer Winter Collective.

The Joyce Theater Foundation announced today the next slate of exceptional companies whose works will be available on its streaming service, JoyceStream, for one month beginning Thursday, November 9 at 5pm. Thrilling performances by tap sensation Michela Marino Lerman, Afro-Colombian Sankofa Danzafro, New York's oldest resident Native American dance company Thunderbird American Indian Dancers, and Miami's Pioneer Winter Collective will be available for streaming through December 6 at 11:59pm. JoyceStream's November programming is sponsored by First Republic.

While access to The Joyce's collection of curated digital performances, interviews, podcasts, films, and classes is free, gifts of any size provide crucial support to The Joyce Theater Foundation's current operations and will help to ensure the future of New York City's diverse dance landscape. For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org.

The Joyce presents the following programming, its second round of streaming performances of its Fall 2020 season, launching Monday, November 9 at 5pm EST and available through 11:59pm EST on Sunday, December 6 at JoyceStream.

Michela Marino Lerman has established herself as one of the world's brightest stars of tap. Love Movement, her ravishing troupe of exquisite musicians and dancers, performed during The Whitney's Jazz on a High Floor in the Afternoon, curated by jazz pianist, composer, and visual artist Jason Moran and Whitney performance curator Adrienne Edwards. This exhilarating 50-min work from 2019 will leave you breathless.

Colombia's Sankofa Danzafro made a splash with Joyce audiences during its 2018 debut with The City of Others. This fall, The Joyce will stream its Fecha Limite (Expiration Date), a portrait of the daily struggle of the Indigenous and Afro-Colombian communities and their fight to maintain and rebuild their traditions and legacy in a society shaped by epistemicide. This powerful, hourlong Afro-contemporary dance work by the company's artistic director, Rafael Palacios, is performed by eight dancers with accompaniment by four on-stage musicians.

Thunderbird American Indian Dancers, an entirely volunteer company, has been performing Native American dances for over 50 years. Watch several of the company's stellar works in Thunderbird American Indian Dancers In Concert, showcasing the troupe's vibrant, propulsive, and powerful social dances. Director Louis Mofsie again serves as the concert M.C. of this 50-minute work, introducing and explaining the significance of the dances performed, including the Hoop Dance (Plains), a Stomp Dance (Iroquois), and a Buffalo Dance, a dance of the Pueblo peoples of the Southwest.

Two works by Miami-based Pioneer Winter Collective, Gimp Gait, and an excerpt from Reprise, showcase the company's brilliant versatility. Under the leadership of artistic director & choreographer Pioneer Winter, the avant-garde troupe has received acclaim for its daring and provocative performances. Reprise, running 12-minutes, blends contemporary dance and personal narrative to explore queer experiences and intersectionality, (in)visibility, and power; and the 5-minute Gimp Gait is a remarkable "solo for two," with Winter and Marjorie Burnett, a dancer with cerebral palsy.

