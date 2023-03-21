The John Hoey Trio ft Mar Vilaseca Comes to Chelsea Table and Stage

Chelsea Table and Stage, New York's newest spot for intimate dining and music, presents The John Hoey Trio on April 15, 2023 at 9:30pm. Modeled after the great Nat "King" Cole trio, The John Hoey Trio has been entertaining audiences up and down the East Coast as a unique three piece set-up, excluding the role of a drummer. John sings, plays guitar and trumpet, and carries a bass player as well as an additional guitarist or pianist. Repertoire from the Great American Songbook is the focus, though some popular song spin-offs are also featured.

The show will feature popular vocalist Mar Vilaseca, with support from the trio including pianist Terry Klinefelter and bassist Jay Leonhart.

The John Hoey Trio plays Chelsea Table and Stage (Hilton Fashion District Hotel, 152 W 26th St, New York, NY 10001) on April 15, 2023 at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$45 cover charge ($27.56-$48.85 with fees) and a two-item food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at chelseatableandstage.com. Tickets purchased at the door on the day of the show incur a $5 surcharge.

Philadelphia native John Hoey is a diverse entertainer and triple-threat multi-instrumentalist of trumpet, guitar, and voice. He has been working on the jazz scene from a young age. After playing with acts including John Pizzarelli, The Mills Brothers, and the World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra he is now establishing himself as one of the youngest interpreters of the Great American Songbook today.