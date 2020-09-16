The Jewish Museum To Reopen To Members On September 24, And To The Public On October 1

Admission will be free through December 31, 2020.

Following over six months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jewish Museum will reopen to the public on Thursday, October 1, 2020, preceded by five preview days for its members on September 24, 25, 26, 29, & 30, 2020, from 11 am - 4 pm.

All visitors will enjoy free admission through December 31, 2020, and be able to see the new exhibition (originally scheduled to open in March), We Fight to Build a Free World: An Exhibition by Jonathan Horowitz, as well as Rachel Feinstein: Maiden, Mother, Crone and Scenes from the Collection.



"Our remarkable staff has been hard at work for months planning a safe reopening of the Jewish Museum," Claudia Gould, Helen Goldsmith Menschel Director of the Jewish Museum, said. "Things may feel a little different, but one thing has not changed: the Jewish Museum is a place for everyone to engage with art and learn about the diversity of global Jewish culture. I'm extremely pleased that we can offer free admission through December 2020, making the Jewish Museum accessible to all. We cannot wait to welcome our visitors back."



The Jewish Museum will now be closed on Tuesdays, as well as the usual Wednesdays. New hours for the Museum are Monday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 11 am - 4 pm; and Thursday, 11 am - 8 pm. The Shop will be open Monday, Friday, and Sunday, 11 am - 4 pm; and Thursday, 11 am - 8 pm. The Shop will be closed Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.



In accordance with government regulations and health guidance, visitors must reserve timed tickets and observe additional policies as part of their visit:



> Timed tickets are necessary to help the Jewish Museum maintain a building capacity of 25% and a socially distanced experience for all visitors. The Museum's members must also reserve timed tickets. Members may reserve tickets starting September 16, and the public may reserve tickets starting September 23.



> All visitors are required to wear face coverings while in the Jewish Museum. Face coverings must adequately cover the nose and mouth.



> Temperature checks will be required of all visitors via non-contact body temperature scanners. Visitors with a body temperature above 100.4°F will not be admitted into the Museum. We will assist those visitors in rescheduling their visit.



> Visitors will be expected to maintain six feet between other visitors or groups. Capacity signage will be posted throughout the Museum and one-way paths designated through the galleries.



>The coat check will be closed for the safety of visitors and staff. Visitors should plan to wear (not carry) their coats in the Museum. In addition, large bags and oversized umbrellas will not be permitted.



Russ & Daughters at the Jewish Museum will remain temporarily closed. For further information please visit russanddaughters.com.



The Jewish Museum is also implementing enhanced health and safety measures for our visitors and staff. Frequent enhanced cleaning and disinfection procedures have been instituted throughout the Museum. These procedures are informed by the guidance issued to date by government and public health authorities, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the New York State and City Departments of Health. Central air filtration has been increased to the MERV-13 level and ionizing air purifiers have been installed in elevators. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the Museum for visitors.



Further information regarding visitor guidelines may be accessed at the TheJewishMuseum.org/visit to ensure a safe and enjoyable visit for everyone.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You