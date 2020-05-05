The Jewish Museum Presents a New Conversation Series on Instagram, L'CHAIM!
The Jewish Museum invites you to L'Chaim!, a conversation series on Instagram Live with Kelly Taxter,Barnett and Annalee Newman Curator of Contemporary Art, and artists who have exhibited at the Jewish Museum. Watch Taxter in conversation with Beatriz Milhazes (May 7), Andrea Bowers (May 14),and Laurie Simmons (May 21 ), on the Jewish Museum's Instagram @thejewishmuseum at 5:00 pm EDT.
L'Chaim is inspired by a series of exhibitions of commissioned artwork for the Jewish Museum lobby. Inaugurated in 2012 with an installation by Lawrence Weiner, a diverse group of artists presented their work in our most public-facing space. The artists' projects greeted visitors upon first entering our doors, and were visible from both inside and outside the Museum, whether we were open or closed.
L'Chaim!, Hebrew for "to life!," is a series that aims to bring our community together-wherever they are-around the always-vital encounter with art. We invite you to join us for a drink and a conversation, to connect with the artists who have exhibited in our lobby and special exhibitions, and who have brought meaning and life to the Jewish Museum.
Schedule
Thursday, May 7, 5:00 pm EDT: Beatriz Milhazes - This event is presented in collaboration with Pace Gallery.Instagram: @thejewishmuseum and @pacegallery
Thursday, May 14, 5:00 pm EDT: Andrea Bowers - Instagram: @thejewishmuseum and @radicalhospitality
Thursday, May 21, 5:00 pm EDT: Laurie Simmons - Instagram: @thejewishmuseum and @lauriesimmons
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Producer Cameron Mackintosh chatted with Michael Ball this morning on his BBC Radio 2 show, where he provided his insight on what he thinks the future... (read more)
VIDEO: Cast Members From RENT Around the World Create 'No Day But Today' Video in Honor of Frontline Workers
Cast members from various productions of Rent around the world have virtually joined forces for a video in honor of the frontline heroes.... (read more)
THE SHOWS MUST GO ON! Will Continue With BY JEEVES This Weekend
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with By Jeeves, this Saturday, May 9!... (read more)
UPDATE: Amanda Kloots Clarifies That Nick Cordero Still Requires 'Assisted Breathing' Despite Successful Tracheostomy
Amanda Kloots shared yesterday that Nick underwent a successful tracheostomy procedure. It was incorrectly reported that this means Nick is now able t... (read more)
PHOTO: Lea Michele Reveals Her First Pregnancy Photo!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Broadway and television star Lea Michele and her husband, Zandy Reich, are expecting their first child! Lea and ... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Barbra Streisand, Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, and More Set For Robin Hood's RISE UP NEW YORK! Virtual Telethon
Robin Hood, New York's largest poverty-fighting organization, and iHeartMedia will join together with New York television and radio stations to air a ... (read more)