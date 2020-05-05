The Jewish Museum Presents a New Conversation Series on Instagram, L'CHAIM!

The Jewish Museum invites you to L'Chaim!, a conversation series on Instagram Live with Kelly Taxter,Barnett and Annalee Newman Curator of Contemporary Art, and artists who have exhibited at the Jewish Museum. Watch Taxter in conversation with Beatriz Milhazes (May 7), Andrea Bowers (May 14),and Laurie Simmons (May 21 ), on the Jewish Museum's Instagram @thejewishmuseum at 5:00 pm EDT.

L'Chaim is inspired by a series of exhibitions of commissioned artwork for the Jewish Museum lobby. Inaugurated in 2012 with an installation by Lawrence Weiner, a diverse group of artists presented their work in our most public-facing space. The artists' projects greeted visitors upon first entering our doors, and were visible from both inside and outside the Museum, whether we were open or closed.

L'Chaim!, Hebrew for "to life!," is a series that aims to bring our community together-wherever they are-around the always-vital encounter with art. We invite you to join us for a drink and a conversation, to connect with the artists who have exhibited in our lobby and special exhibitions, and who have brought meaning and life to the Jewish Museum.

Schedule

Thursday, May 7, 5:00 pm EDT: Beatriz Milhazes - This event is presented in collaboration with Pace Gallery.Instagram: @thejewishmuseum and @pacegallery

Thursday, May 14, 5:00 pm EDT: Andrea Bowers - Instagram: @thejewishmuseum and @radicalhospitality

Thursday, May 21, 5:00 pm EDT: Laurie Simmons - Instagram: @thejewishmuseum and @lauriesimmons





