The Ivy Initiative Opens Applications For 2026 Cohort Of Free Pre-College Theatre Conservatory

Applications are now open for The Liminal Theatre Collective's2026 cohort of The Ivy Initiative, a fully subsidized pre-college conservatory program designed to support the next generation of theatre artists in New York City.

Founded by TLTC Artistic Director and Broadway veteran Azudi Onyejekwe (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Violet), The Ivy Initiative provides performing arts training, mentorship, and professional development opportunities at no cost to high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors from historically underrepresented and lower-income communities in NYC.

As TLTC's flagship education program, The Ivy Initiative bridges critical gaps in arts access by offering college-level conservatory training taught by industry professionals and college faculty while also cultivating leadership, entrepreneurial thinking, and social advocacy in the arts.

Participants in the program receive intensive instruction in acting and performance alongside mentorship, career guidance, and access to a supportive artistic network. The program emphasizes a holistic approach to artistic development, combining traditional theatre training with cultural awareness, leadership skills, and professional pathways into the industry. Students also develop and perform original work, culminating in an invited performance at the close of the program.

The program's ambassador is Broadway performer Nichelle Lewis (Ragtime, The Wiz), a former student and mentee of founder Azudi Onyejekwe. Lewis joined the students for a Q&A during the program's inaugural cohort, before watching them perform their own original work and offering notes directly from the stage.

Data and program outcomes are available in The Liminal Theatre Collective's 2025 Impact Report.

Students selected for the 2026 cohort will join a transformative program dedicated to nurturing artistic excellence while fostering a community rooted in representation, mentorship, and opportunity.

Eligibility includes:

Rising high school sophomores, juniors, or seniors

Students who live in and attend school in New York City

Students from historically excluded or lower-income backgrounds

Applicants passionate about pursuing theatre or performing arts training

Key Dates:

February 2, 2026 - Applications Open

April 28, 2026 - Priority Application Deadline

End of April through May, 2026 - Interviews

May 2026 - Rolling Participant Selection Notifications Begin

July 6, 2026 - Summer Conservatory Begins

August 26, 2026 - Conclusion with an Invited Performance

Applications for the 2026 Ivy Initiative cohort are now open.

Students, educators, and families can learn more and apply at: https://www.theivyinitiative.org