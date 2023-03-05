The Iridium to Present CARMINE APPICE DIARIES This Month

On March 23rd The Iridium in NYC will present Carmine Appice Diaries starring legendary drummer Carmine Appice telling his personal on and off-stage stories.

Diaries is an interactive show letting the audience choose which of Carmine's incredible Sex, Drums & Rock & Roll stories he will tell including "Led Zeppelin Booed Off Stage", "Prince is in My Bed", "Sharon Osbourne Cuts Off My Head" and "John Lennon Eats Lasagna".

Carmine Appice is repeatedly named on multiple "Top Drummers of All Time" lists including those of Rolling Stone and Modern Drummer magazines. His career and stories include time with Vanilla Fudge (still touring!), Rod Stewart with whom he co-authored the mega hits "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy" and "Young Turks", Ozzy Osbourne, Cactus and Jeff Beck to name a few. He is widely credited as an influence on many top rock music drummers including Led Zeppelin's John Bonham and Queen's Roger Taylor.

In 1967 Carmine began his professional career setting the grooves for Vanilla Fudge's groundbreaking psychedelic debut, inadvertently inventing "Stoner Rock" in the process. The Fudge had no precedent. No rock group, up until that point, had ever s-t-r-e-t-c-h-e-d out well-known pop tunes like the Beatles "Eleanor Rigby" and "Ticket To Ride," Curtis Mayfield's "People Get Ready," and, most famously, The Supremes' Motown classic "You Keep Me Hangin' On" to such hippie heights. Carmine had set a new benchmark for rock drumming. Vanilla Fudge's debut album is still considered a Hard Rock classic.

More info and tickets to see Carmine Appice in New York City:

Iridium Presents:

Carmine Appice Diaries

Thursday March 23rd 8:30pm

The Iridium

1650 Broadway

New York, NY 10019