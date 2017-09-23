The 'Honest Theatre Awards' Are the Accolades Everyone Truly Earns

Satire writer Allison Page of Medium.com has the list that's sweeping social media. The 'Honest Theatre Awards' are the prizes everyone is really hoping to bestow on cast, crew and venue. The hilarious list includes things like:

Most Traumatic Cast Party

Longest Play

Most Illegal Cutting Of The Script

The This-Play-Isn't-About-Trump-But-It-Kind-Of-Is-Now Award

Most Talkative Actor Who Was Once In A Show With A Hamilton Understudy And Won't Stop Bringing It Up In Casual Conversation

See the full list on Medium.com

About Allison: Allison Page is a writer/actor/comedian in San Francisco, originally from northern Minnesota. She's also the Artistic Director of Killing My Lobster and is probably eating a sandwich right now. Via: http://allisonpageishere.com/

