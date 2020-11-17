The Harlem Chamber Players Present The Harlem Walking Tour Video Series

The Harlem Walking Tour Video Series will premiere on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 12:00pm.

Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 12:00pm, The Harlem Chamber Players will premiere The Harlem Walking Tour Video Series. Conceived by husband and wife team, Terrance McKnight, WQXR and harpist-scholar Dr. Ashley Jackson, The Harlem Walking Tour Video series highlights historic artistic figures who either lived in or spent time in Harlem and how each person contributed to the vibrancy and rich cultural landscape that make Harlem what it is today.

The series will feature past figures such as Margaret Bonds, Duke Ellington and Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson with performances by violinist Ashley Horne, soprano Brandie Sutton, and performing artist Damien Sneed, as well as showcase some of Harlem's renowned institutions, such as the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture and the Harlem School of the Arts, among others.

Tune in to The Harlem Chamber Players Facebook Page and YouTube Channel to enjoy this exciting new series.

