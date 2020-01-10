The HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES Soundtrack is Out Now

The official soundtrack for the first season of the Disney+ original series, High School Musical: The Musical: The Seriesis out today, available HERE. The songs from the Walt Disney Records soundtrack have already amassed over 60 million streams (audio and video combined). The cast of HSMTMTS have performed on ABC's GOOD MORNING AMERICA and the ABC Christmas Day Parade. The series, and its music, has garnered press coverage from cream of the crop media outlets such as People, Entertainment Tonight, Entertainment Weekly, E! News, Los Angeles Times, Billboard, Cosmopolitan and Buzzfeed. Paste Magazine singled out the series as one of the "Top Ten Shows on TV." Olivia Rodrigo's (Nini's) track "All I Want" has already landed in the top 40 on iTunes, top 100 on Spotify as well two Billboard charts. HSMTMTS was also nominated this week for a GLAAD Award.

The HSMTMTS features songs from the series including classic favorites like "Stick to the Status Quo," and "Breaking Free," as well as new songs "Wondering," and "I Think I Kinda, You Know." The new soundtrack includes instrumental and acoustic versions of songs from the series as well. The new, original tracks from the series include "Just For A Moment," written by Joshua Bassett (Ricky) and Olivia Rodrigo (Nini). The complete track listing is as follows:

Original Songs:

· I Think I Kinda, You Know

· Wondering

· A Billion Sorrys

· All I Want

· Born To Be Brave

· Trust, Justice, and Songs In Our Key

· Out of The Old (And Into The New)

· The Role Of A Lifetime

· Just For A Moment

Reimagined Songs:

· The Medley, The Mashup

· Start of Something New

· Stick to the Status Quo

· What I've Been Looking For

· When There Was Me & You

· Getcha Head in The Game

· Breaking Free

· We're All In This Together

Acoustic Songs:

· Born To Be Brave

· We're All In This Together

· Just For A Moment

· I Think I Kinda, You Know

· Wondering

Instrumental Songs:

· Bop To The Top

· Stick To The Status Quo

· We're All In This Together

The High School Musical franchise was born in 2006, when Disney Channel aired the first "High School Musical" movie. For two consecutive years, "High School Musical" and "High School Musical 2" (2007) were ranked the #1 best-selling albums globally, according to the IFPI, marking the first time one franchise topped the chart for two years in a row. To date, the High School Musical soundtracks have sold over 26 million units and over 16 million albums worldwide. An unprecedented nine original songs from the "High School Musical" soundtrack entered Billboard'sHot 100 Chart, with five tracks in the Top 40. An unprecedented nine original songs from the "High School Musical" soundtrack broke onto Billboard's Hot 100 Chart; five of those in the top forty.

Starring an exciting, multitalented cast, the scripted Disney+ series showcases 10 main characters: Nini, Ricky, Gina, E.J., Ashlyn, Kourtney, Carlos, Big Red, Miss Jenn and Mr. Mazzara - a group of dram students and faculty members at East High, the Utah high school where the original "High School Musical" movie was filmed. Through the course of 10 episodes, these characters have counted down from auditions to opening night of their school's first-ever production of "High School Musical: The Musical." They have experienced budding romances, faltering friendships and harsh rivalries as they experienced the transformative power that only high school theater and music can provide.

"HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: The Musical: The Series" was created and executive-produced by Golden Globe and Academy Award-nominee Tim Federle ("Ferdinand") who also wrote the first episode.





