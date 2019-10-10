The Greenroom 42 and Acting Up Entertainment present The Larry Ray Show at The Greenroom 42 on Monday October 14th at 9:30 PM.

The creators of The Larry Ray Show are proud to present their "Remix" of the American Variety Show to The Green Room 42! Serving you pop, rock, hip-hop and musical theater performances with digital shorts, sketch comedy and an experience the audience will never forget! Featuring Samantha Williams (Dear Evan Hansen), Khaila Wilcoxson (Hadestown), Daniel Yearwood (Once on This Island, Ink), Hillary Fisher (Cyrano), Emily Franklin (A Chorus Line International Tour), Joey LaVarco (13) and many other up and coming NYC performers, hosted by New York's beloved Larry Ray.

The mission of the Larry Ray Show is to create a platform for performers, musicians, writers and creatives to collaborate and express themselves artistically. Their goal is to encourage, enlighten and inspire individuals to see themselves differently and be more than they thought they could be. To bring happiness and a sense of fulfillment through the art of entertainment.

After a successful sold out debut at the Greenroom 42 in April, The Larry Ray Show returns with a follow up show that will entertain, and surprise audience members once again. Unlike other shows at The Greenroom 42, The Larry Ray Show features sketch comedy and digital shorts written by an incredible writing team, Gabe Ford Dunker, Nina Barresi, Austin Ryan Backus, Sean O'Hagan, Silvia Bond, Bailey Fritz, David Ibarra, Brianna Quijada, Reagan Pender, Jake Foster, Aaron Stangarone (Performer/Producer) with Cinematographer Emily Fisher and Director Baily Fritz at the helm. This edition of The Larry Ray Show will debut Unicorn Project written by Nina Barresi starring Nina Barresi, Silvia Bond, Emma Lord, Reagan Pender, Sean O'Hagan, Aaron Stangarone and Larry Ray. The Handshake will also make its debut written by Austin Ryan Backus and Tommy Lewis. Jake Foster the Associate Digital Director created two pieces written by David Ibarra featuring Alex Sulay Sanz, Sean-Michael Bruno and Jamir Brown.

Musical performances of the show will feature the music of Lizzo, Hadestown, Hoizer, Amelie, Kelly Clarkson, Rihanna, Mean Girls, Ariana Grande, Nick Jonas, Gnarls Barkley, The Wiz, Stevie Wonder and Anything Goes with a new piece written by Justin Lowery all under the musical Direction of Dr. Mory Ortman. The Cast will also include Gabe Ford Dunker (Producer/Performer) , Justin Lowery, Bridget Carrow, Emma Lord, Noah Mogaka, Chris Isolano, Jamir Brown, Catherine Ariale, Zoe Verbil, Lydia Stinson, Conor Fallon, Meecah, Keara Callahan and James Hunsaker. Michael Shofi (Guitar), James Schell (Guitar), Taylor Shea (Viola), Paul Swenson (Cello).

Larry Ray created the show because he wanted to create an environment where people could create their own opportunities and not be limited to what was currently being offended in entertainment. The show opens a door to endless possibilities that for the Cast and Crew that are involved. We are challenging the traditional way of producing entertainment. If opportunities are not afforded to you, he believes it is up to you to create your own. This show has been a dream of his and is a culmination of those efforts.

The Larry Ray Show Monday Oct 14th - 9:30 PM at the Greenroom 42!

Click here for Tickets to The Larry Ray Show





