The Glenn Miller Orchestra Comes to the Kauffman Center in 2022

The legendary Glenn Miller Orchestra from New York will perform at the Kauffman Center June 25, 2022, as part of their world-wide tour. The world-famous group will bring timeless classics like "In the Mood," "Moonlight Serenade, " "Chattanooga Choo Choo," "Pennsylvania 6-5000," "String of Pearls" and "Tuxedo Junction" back to the stage. Even 80 years after founding his famous orchestra, Glenn Miller's music is alive and well.

During what promises to be a memorable matinee concert, 18 musicians and singers will bring the unforgettable Glenn Miller sound to Muriel Kauffman Theatre, performing timeless songs. Whether you're a jazz and swing fan, or simply a romantic at heart, this evening will transport you back in time. The legendary Glenn Miller was the most successful dance bandleader of the 1930 and 1940s Swing era.

Producer Didier Morissonneau is proud to bring the most famous orchestra of all time to the Kansas City music scene to perform its classic two-hour greatest hits show!

Tickets are on sale now at kauffmancenter.org, by phone at 816.994.7222 or at the Kauffman Center Box Office. Tickets range from $51 to $71 plus applicable fees.