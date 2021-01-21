The Folk Music Society Of New York Presents John Mccutcheon In A Live, Online Concert

John McCutcheon is one of America's most respected and beloved folk singers. The Washington Post has described him as folk music's "Rustic Renaissance Man." As an instrumentalist, John is a master of a dozen traditional instruments, most notably the hammer dulcimer. His songwriting has been hailed by critics and singers around the globe.

John's apprenticeship to many of the legendary figures of Appalachian music engendered not only a keen appreciation "home-made" music, but a sense of community and rootedness. The result is music...whether traditional or from his huge catalog of original songs...with the profound mark of place, family, and strength. Whether in print, on record, or on stage, few people communicate with the versatility, charm, wit or pure talent of John McCutcheon.

"John McCutcheon is not only one of the best musicians in the USA, but also a great singer, songwriter, and song leader. And not just incidentally, he is committed to helping hard-working people everywhere to organize and push this world in a better direction." - Pete Seeger

The concert will be livestreamed via Mandolin. Ticket prices: General admission $20; Family/household $30; Student $10; Unemployed/laid off $5. Tickets at https://bit.ly/2KIl0w5. Information: 646-628-4604. Website: http://fmsny.org.