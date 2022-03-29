The Fled Collective to Present THE 24 HOUR PLAYS: VIRAL MONOLOGUES

The Fled Collective will collaborate with The 24 Hour Plays for a special edition of The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues tonight on Instagram @thefledcollective with additional behind the scenes content @24hourplays. Beginning at 6 PM, new monologues will be published every 15 minutes.

"We're proud to be supporting The Fled Collective, whose artist collective includes several alums from The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals program and whose commitment to building and strengthening artistic community continues to inspire us," said Mark Armstrong, artistic director of The 24 Hour Plays. "Tonight's partnership with The Fled promises both unique artistry and community nourishment, which are values we share."

Participants in The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues FLED EDITION include Fled Collective artists, fellow Flea Theater alums and other rising artists. Playwrights include AJ Ditty, AriDy Nox, Christiane Swenson, Dylan Guerra, Jack Horton Gilbert, M Sloth Levine, Marina Templesman, Matt Minnicino, Nico Aeed, Oscar Cabrera, Phanesia Pharel, Ran Xia, Roger Q Mason and Sofya Levitsky-Weitz. Actors are Arielle Gonzalez, Bobby Moreno, Daniella Caggiano, Elizabeth Spindler, Georgia Kate Cohen, Jasmine Wang, Justin Ahdoot, Justin Viz,Karen Marulanda, Kieron Anthony, Laurel Anderson, Liz Leimkuhler, Magali Trench, Michael Ortiz, Rachel Yong and Yvonne Jessica Pruitt.

The process kicked off last night at 6 PM, as the actors shared brief orientation-style videos to inspire their writers. By 7 PM, writers and actors were paired, and writers began crafting new monologues for their assigned actors. Actors received their monologues this morning at 10 AM, will rehearse and record their performances throughout the day. At 6 PM, The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues FLED EDITION will begin, completing the 24-hour cycle.

ABOUT THE FLED

The Fled is an artist collective providing a radically equitable, anti-racist, anti-oppressive platform for theater artists - to build community, expand their artistry and make theatre actively engaged in our collective liberation and the dismantling of colonialist practices and white ideals. The Fled Collective will present its first season at Tribeca's Flea Theater, as the organization's key resident company. Learn more and join the movement at www.thefled.com. IG/Facebook @thefledcollective; Twitter @fledcollective.

ABOUT THE 24 HOUR PLAYS

The 24 Hour Plays bring together creative communities to produce plays and musicals that are written, rehearsed, and performed in 24 hours. Flagship events include The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway and The 24 Hour Musicals in New York City, as well as productions in London, Los Angeles, Dublin, Minneapolis, San Francisco, Germany, Athens, Finland, Mexico City, Florence, Denmark and more. Around the world, stars of stage and screen have gathered since 1995 to create time-limited theater and raised millions of dollars for charity. Since March 2020, The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues have generated over 500 new free-to-view theater pieces that have been viewed millions of times.

Each summer, The 24 Hour Plays bring together the best young actors, directors, playwrights, producers and composers for a free professional intensive that culminates in their own production of The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals. Over ten years, this program has introduced audiences and collaborators to the next generation of artists who are changing the game in theater, television and film. Partner organizations have produced their own productions of The 24 Hour Plays in regional and professional theaters, colleges and universities, and just about everywhere you can find a curtain and a stage, touching everyone from celebrities to students. www.24hourplays.com Twitter/Instagram: @24hourplays