COVID19: Broadway Impact
The Ensemblist Podcast Series COVID-19 IN THE THEATRE Releases New Episode With Jessica Rush
Earlier this week, The Ensemblist launched a new podcast mini-series "COVID-19 in the Theatre."
Early Friday morning, The Ensemblist Podcast spoke to Jessica Rush from the cast of Broadway's Tina: The Tina Turner Musical about how she heard the news and how she is coping with the prospect of being out of work for a month.
The podcast's first episode featured an interview with Jason Kappus (American Idiot).
COVID-19 in the Theatre's second interview featured Adam Jepsen, one of two actors playing Sven the reindeer in Broadway's Frozen.
Listen HERE.
