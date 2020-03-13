The Ensemblist Podcast Series COVID-19 IN THE THEATRE Releases New Episode With Jessica Rush

Click Here for More Articles on COVID19: Broadway Impact

Earlier this week, The Ensemblist launched a new podcast mini-series "COVID-19 in the Theatre."

Early Friday morning, The Ensemblist Podcast spoke to Jessica Rush from the cast of Broadway's Tina: The Tina Turner Musical about how she heard the news and how she is coping with the prospect of being out of work for a month.

The podcast's first episode featured an interview with Jason Kappus (American Idiot).

COVID-19 in the Theatre's second interview featured Adam Jepsen, one of two actors playing Sven the reindeer in Broadway's Frozen.

Listen HERE.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You