The Drama Book Shop Reading of TRUTH, LIES, AND DECEPTION with Star Cast and Conversation With Playwright Joanna Pickering

The tony award-winning Drama Book Shop is hosting a special in-person conversation with playwright Joanna Pickering on May 2nd, 7.30pm to discuss her trilogy: Truth, Lies and Deception.

This trilogy contains the debut one act plays of award-winning actress and writer Joanna Pickering. The evening is an opportunity to hear the playwright's earliest work, some of which developed into the full play Bad Victims that has recently enjoyed sold-out previews in London and Paris, and is set for a world premiere in New York City this year.

The evening includes a staged reading of Cat and Mouse, with performances by Broadway's Dan Lauria (Lombardi, The Wonder Years), Joanna Pickering (Bad Victims), Namakula Mu (Netflix's Inventing Anna, ABC's New Amsterdam) and Gabriel Torres (The Tank) and will be directed by Christine Cirker (Barrow Group's FAB women). Stage directions by Tamara Flannagan.

The playwright will be available for talk back, Q and A, and book signings afterwards.

The trilogy also contains the award-winning play Beach Break, now adapted for a TV series with an academy award-winning team, as well as Sylvie and Sly, which was originally read by Caroline Aaron (Mrs Maisel) and Mauricio Bustamante.

Cat and Mouse Synopsis: Marcus Meekus is a Hollywood movie director. Jade is bussing tables having just appeared in her first acting role - a tampon commercial. When their paths cross, Jade thinks her lives will change forever but both are in for a shock.

Sylvie and Sly: Sylvie, an aging actress, who is in denial about her tragic reality, decides to save her floundering career with the help of her devoted social media manager, Sly.

Beach Break: two young female friends go to a holiday island to escape some problems at home, but it's only a matter of time before something terrible happens. Something that will have dark and explosive repercussions.

Trigger warning: reference to sexual assault

Cast list

Jade ....Joanna Pickering

Marcus.....Dan Lauria

Harriet..... Namakula Mu

Ross.... Gabriel Torres

Stage directions.....Tamara Flannagan

Joanna Pickering (Playwright, Actress) Joanna is an award-winning actress and writer. Her plays have sold out in New York, Paris and London, and are stocked in The Drama Book Shop, NY. In 2022, Bad Victims ran at The Courtyard Theatre in London, directed by Erica Gould (Neil LaBute/Theresa Rebeck) starring Pickering and Richard Emerson (West End Chess, ENO Coliseum). The play was described as Sarah Kane meets Noel Coward. The Endgame pre-viewed off-Broadway at New Perspective Theatre, directed by Illana Stein (awarded for excellence in directing) and in Paris, at The Big Funk Company. In 2021, Truth, Lies and Deceptions sold out its full production, at Le Pave D'Orsay Theatre, in Paris, with Joanna performing a lead role, and receiving national press, and strong reviews for her performance. It first staged in NY as a reading with Caroline Aaron (Marvelous Mrs Maisel) and Dan Lauria (Lombardi) with artistic director Christine Cirker (FAB women/Barrow Group). The play is now published by Next Stage Press alongside a roster of Tony award-winning playwrights and emerging playwrights. Joanna's debut award-winning play, Beach Break, is adapted for series with an Academy award-winning team. It was awarded mentor Kelly Edwards (then VP HBO). Her debut film, Boardwalk screened at The Anthology Film Archives in 2019, and was nominated for best film and best suspense thriller at NY Web Fest. Joanna has worked as a script consultant for the industry's leading talent and award-winning scripts. As an actor, in 2022, Joanna won Best Actress at Los Angeles film Awards and The Actors Awards for her work on Diva. She has performed many lead roles in independent films, as well as smaller roles in TV (eg. alongside Benedict Cumberbatch/see imdb), stage credits include Lady Macbeth, after training at Lee Strasberg. Joanna is a member of Theatre 68, International Centre of Women Playwrights, The League of Professional Theatre Women, SAG and is represented by 3 Arts Entertainment and Talented in Paris.

Christine Cirker (she/her) is an Off-Broadway director and producer, focusing primarily on new work. Most recently she directed Lynn Nottage's By The Way, Meet Vera Stark in Florida (Naples Players). Last season she directed My Shiksa Boyfriend for Kervigo Ensemble (NY) and again at United Solo Festival; and The Cake for Naples Players (FL). Her NYC directing credits include works presented by Urban Stages, Emerging Artists Theatre, Lucille Lortel, Pulse Ensemble, Core Ensemble, Neighborhood Playhouse, Our Workshop East, Resonance Theatre, and others. Christine has been a member of The Barrow Group community for 20+ years. Notable productions include Awake by K. Lorrel Manning (Associate Director/Dramaturg), Perp by Lyle Kessler (Assistant Director). With Lee Brock, she is Producing Director for F.A.B.Women@tbg (TBG's women's development group) where she has directed and produced since 2010. Additional NY theatre producing credits include: Strings Attached for Pulse Theatre, Letters to Sala by Arlene Hutton, Renata Hinrich's Random Acts, Jean Taylor's The Basement Plays, The R Word and Downsizing for Our Workshop East, Einstein & Mileva on Theatre Row. In the independent film world, Christine is Associate Producer for Would Your Hide Me? [in distribution] and is currently on the producing team for The Red Shoe, a short film in development. Graduate of University of Michigan. Board Member of League of Professional Theatre Women where she has co-chaired Julia's Reading Room for the past three years.

Dan Lauria has appeared in over 70 television episodic programs and more than twenty Movie Of The Week productions. His film credits include, Stakeout, Another Stakeout, the blockbuster Independence Day and the Frank Miller production of Will Esiner's, The Spirit, and the cult comedy: Alien Trespass. Dan's a familiar face to the off-off, off and regional theatre scene having performed, written or directed over 50 professional stage productions. In 2010/11 Dan was seen on Broadway as the legendary coach Vince Lombardi in the long running production of Lombardi with the beautiful and talented Judith Light. Dan's most recognized as the Dad on the acclaimed Emmy winning, ABC television show, "The Wonder Years." Currently, Dan can be seen as Jack Sullivan on the new TBS sitcom, "Sullivan & Sons."

Namakula Mu is a multi-talent who's work runs the gamut from: TV, film, commercials, theatre, voice over, and music . Of late, her quirky character can be seen in episodes of the webseries "Under The Paper Gown" with Amber Ruffin, NBC's "New Amsterdam", and Netflix's "Inventing Anna". Notably, she was the VOICE of REI's "Force of Nature" campaign, Winner of the Cannes Bronze Glass Lion (2018).

Gabriel G Torres (They/Them) is an interdisciplinary performer and artist. Gabriel has been featured and performed with En Garde Arts, The Tank NYC, Latino Theater Co, and more. Gabriel has been working on a series of projects to bring awareness about substance abuse in the queer community and create spaces of healing. To learn more, visit iamdust.org and Gabrielgtorres.com

Tamara Flannagan Best known for her work in "The Syringa Tree" a one woman, 24 character, play about Apartheid South Africa. A scholarship graduate of Circle in the Square Theatre School, Tamara has performed many of Shakespeare's women and men and is looking forward to finishing writing her first play... She is currently the Technical and Production director at AMT Theater, a new Off-Broadway theater. She is married to director and Meisner acting teacher, Steven Ditmyer.

This Eventbrite ticket is your reservation for the event.

Please note that the purchase of Truth, Lies and Deception ($9.95) is required for entry.

Upon arrival, our team will direct you to the register to obtain your copy of Truth, Lies and Deception and complete your admission.

The store will begin welcoming guests at 7:15 pm.

Should you have any further questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to us at rsvp@dramabookshop.com.

LOCATION: 266 W 39th St, New York, NY 10018