The Creative Co-Lab's: INAUGURAL LIFT EV'RY VOICE INTERNATIONAL PLAYWRIGHT & SPOKEN WORD FESTIVAL 

Bryan-Keyth Wilson and The Creative Co-Lab will present the Inaugural LIFT EV'RY VOICE International Playwright & Spoke Word Festival. This is an online theatre/ poetry festival, showcasing the work of diverse global artists. In a time where black/ brown voices and stories are essential. The Creative Co-Lab wants to use this platform to showcase the voices not often heard. This festival is free to watch all over the world.

Due to COVID-19, many theatres are closed and artists are out of work. Artists are finding creative opportunities to get their work seen by the world and the virtual community has been a very welcoming place for artists to grow and thrive. The Creative Co-Lab credits this moment to Vintage Soul Production in New Haven, CT. "I had the honor to be selected as a playwright in 2 rounds of the Quick Quarantine Festival produced by Sharece M. Sellem and the environment allowed me to grow and thrive as a writer during this virtual festival." said Bryan-Keyth Wilson. The Quick Quarantine Festival is one of many festivals where black and brown playwrights are celebrated and The Creative Co-Lab is excited to join this profound group of creatives.

The inaugural festival featured a culturally diverse group. The playwrights chosen for this round are Sharece M. Sellem, LaTreva Washington, Dr. GK Jayaram, Cris Eli Blak and Eric Jones. The poets are Ms. Royalty, Robert Murray, Keyah Soul, Yurz Truly, Chibbi Orduna and Nariyah. The directors are Danica Horton, Ya-Ya Smith, Patrina Randolph, Rob Esposito and Bryan-Keyth Wilson. The talented actors chosen for this round are Tamiyka White, Turell Robins, Roenia Thompson, Shelby Slager, Eddie Datz, Leslie Augustine, Sean Burns, Ronson Hawkins and Jeremiah C. Gray.

To see the work of these talented artists please log on to the Creative Co-Lab's Facebook page or YouTube page at 8 pm CST on July 26th for the live show and audience commentary. The LIFT EV'RY VOICE FESTIVAL is a multi-installment virtual festival that begins in July and will continually release episodes throughout the year with the primary focus of amplifying and magnifying black and brown voices in the theatre and spoken word poetry arena. On August 23rd the 2nd Episode will honor Black & Brown Queer voices. The festival is curated/ produced by Bryan-Keyth Wilson and Linda Baker in conjunction with The Creative Co-Lab.

Currently seeking playwrights, directors, and actors to participate throughout the Fall season. If you are interested please visit www.creativeco-lab.org for more information or email creativecolabtx@gmail.com.

