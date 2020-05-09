Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Students From Syracuse, Notre Dame, ECU, and More!
We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!
Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!
View the full database here.
Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.
Karley Kornegay from East Carolina University
Musical Theatre Reel
Click Here for More Information on Karley Kornegay
Brian Soutner from Point Park University
Time - Tuck Everlasting
Click Here for More Information on Brian Soutner
Richard Chaz Gomez from Abilene Christian University
What Is It About Her
Click Here for More Information on Richard Chaz Gomez
Teagan Earley from University of Notre Dame
'The Life I Never Led' from Sister Act // 'Out of Sight, Out of Mind' from A Tale of Two Cities
Click Here for More Information on Teagan Earley
Kayla King from Syracuse University
Reel: Stand Up (Harriet), Soulmate (Lizzo), Being Alive (Company)
Click Here for More Information on Kayla King
Emily Carpenter from The American Musical and Dramatic Academy
More to The Story
Click Here for More Information on Emily Carpenter
Alexandra Chicco from Mountview Academy of Theate Arts (London)
Monologues: Miss Julie & Honour
Click Here for More Information on Alexandra Chicco
Madison Steiner from High Point University
Sing Happy
Click Here for More Information on Madison Steiner
Charlotte Movizzo from University of Northern Colorado
Stuff Like That There
Click Here for More Information on Charlotte Movizzo
Lauren Louis from California State University Fullerton
Breathe (In the Heights) & Ready to be Loved (Edges: A Song Cycle)
Click Here for More Information on Lauren Louis
