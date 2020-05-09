The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Students From Syracuse, Notre Dame, ECU, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION

We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!

Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!

View the full database here.

Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.

Karley Kornegay from East Carolina University

Musical Theatre Reel

Brian Soutner from Point Park University





