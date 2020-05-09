STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Students From Syracuse, Notre Dame, ECU, and More!

Article Pixel May. 9, 2020  

We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!

Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!

View the full database here.

Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.

Karley Kornegay from East Carolina University


Musical Theatre Reel
Click Here for More Information on Karley Kornegay

Brian Soutner from Point Park University


Time - Tuck Everlasting
Click Here for More Information on Brian Soutner

Richard Chaz Gomez from Abilene Christian University


What Is It About Her
Click Here for More Information on Richard Chaz Gomez

Teagan Earley from University of Notre Dame


'The Life I Never Led' from Sister Act // 'Out of Sight, Out of Mind' from A Tale of Two Cities
Click Here for More Information on Teagan Earley

Kayla King from Syracuse University


Reel: Stand Up (Harriet), Soulmate (Lizzo), Being Alive (Company)
Click Here for More Information on Kayla King

Emily Carpenter from The American Musical and Dramatic Academy


More to The Story
Click Here for More Information on Emily Carpenter

Alexandra Chicco from Mountview Academy of Theate Arts (London)


Monologues: Miss Julie & Honour
Click Here for More Information on Alexandra Chicco

Madison Steiner from High Point University


Sing Happy
Click Here for More Information on Madison Steiner

Charlotte Movizzo from University of Northern Colorado


Stuff Like That There
Click Here for More Information on Charlotte Movizzo

Lauren Louis from California State University Fullerton


Breathe (In the Heights) & Ready to be Loved (Edges: A Song Cycle)
Click Here for More Information on Lauren Louis


