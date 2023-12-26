The Clemente Soto Velez Cultural Center to Present Annual Three Kings Day Celebration

The Clemente Soto Vélez Cultural and Educational Center, a cornerstone of Puerto Rican, Latinx, and multicultural arts in New York's Lower East Side, will present their annual Three Kings Day (Dia de los Tres Reyes Magos) celebration, on January 6, 2024. The day will include the organization's annual Three Kings Day block party and toy giveaway from 3-5pm at The Clemente Center, 107 Suffolk Street, NY. The Three Kings Day event is presented by The Clemente and Teatro SEA, one of its resident theater organizations. The event has been celebrated for the past 20 years. This isn't just a party, it's a journey into Hispanic culture and traditions with live music, puppetry, vibrant atmosphere, and free gifts for hundreds of children. It's a perfect outing for families, friends, and everyone looking to experience a unique cultural event. Experience the magic, learn, and bond with the community at the Three Kings Day celebration. Don't miss out! For more information, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2283672®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theclementecenter.org%2Fcalendar%2F3-kings-day?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

For three decades, The Clemente has been an arts haven, fostering creativity and cultural expression. It has hosted hundreds of art and community events annually, including signature festivals like the International Puppet Fringe Festival, the Borimix Festival, and River to River festival events. Most recently, The Clemente hosted the People's Bus project in partnership with the Civic Engagement Commission, and has also been a nurturing ground for artists like Rita Indiana, Esperanza Spalding, and Guadalupe Maravilla. With the completion of this project, The Clemente will expand considerably, welcoming not only the 70,000 visitors and participants already served annually, but including those with physical disabilities, as well as more technically complex productions.

The Clemente Soto Vélez Cultural & Educational Center Inc. is a Puerto Rican/Latinx multi-arts cultural institution that has demonstrated a broad-minded cultural vision and inclusive philosophy rooted in NYC's Lower East Side/Loisaida. While focused on the cultivation, presentation, and preservation of Puerto Rican and Latinx culture, we are equally committed to a multi-ethnic / international latitude, determined to operate in a polyphonic manner that provides affordable working space and venues to artists, small arts organizations, emergent and independent community producers that reflect the cultural diversity of the LES and our City.

As a downtown Latinx cultural staple for three decades, The Clemente is a sanctuary for countless New York based Latinx, BIPOC, local LES, and international partners to create multi-disciplinary contemporary work and co-productions in a collaborative environment. We are guided by our namesake's legacy of building culturally grounded multigenerational leadership, local power, and mutuality.

The Clemente is a proud partner of LxNY / Latinx Arts Consortium of New York and the Coalition of Small Arts NYC (CoSA NYC). https://www.theclementecenter.org/