The City of West Hollywood's Virtual Theatre begins THIS Weekend!

This month, the City of West Hollywood will present Virtual Theatre experiences for the 2021 season produced by Classical Theatre Lab and Infinite Jest Theatre Company.

Saturday, October 9 at 6PM and Sunday, October 10 at 2PM, Classical Theatre Lab will present a costumed online reading of William Shakespeare's "The Comedy of Errors."

The play is considered one of the most beautifully crafted farces ever written and one of Shakespeare's funniest, most enjoyable plays. Saturday, October 16 at 6PM and Sunday, October 17 at 2PM, Infinite Jest Theatre Company will bring a costumed online reading of John Lyly's "Gallathea."

First performed in 1588, the play is a queer love story set inside the landscape of classical myth.

Click HERE for more info