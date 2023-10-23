The Children's Museum Of Manhattan to Celebrate Día De Muertos

Join in crafting flower crowns, sculpting Posada-inspired skeletons, and cherishing memories of loved ones.

By: Oct. 23, 2023

Come celebrate Día de Muertos at the Children's Museum of Manhattan (CMOM) Wednesday & Thursday, November 1 - 2, 2023! Help build their Altar de Memorias art installation. Join in crafting flower crowns, sculpting Posada-inspired skeletons, and cherishing memories of loved ones. For more information, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2271909®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fcmom.org%2Fcmom-programs%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Altar de Memorias: Art Installation

Create paper cempasuchiles (marigolds) and learn about this ancestral tradition!

Wednesday & Thursday, November 1 & 2 | 10 :30 am - 4:30 pm

All ages| 1st Floor

José Guadalupe Posada: Sugar Skulls

Mexican illustrator José Guadalupe Posada immortalized the iconic Día de Muertos skeleton character La Catrina in his most famous woodblock print. Join us as we draw inspiration from the late artist and sculpt our own sugar skulls!

Wednesday & Thursday, November 1 & 2 | 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm

All ages| 1st Floor

Flower Crowns

Flowers adorn altars and crown heads during Día de Muertos. Their scent guides spirits home to their loved ones. Create a flower crown inspired by this tradition for your own cabeza!Wednesday & Thursday, November 1 & 2 | 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Ages 4 & younger | 3rd Floor

Cara Calaca: Sugar Skull Face Painting

Learn the significance of each color used in the tradition of decorating sugar skulls as you apply these colors to a unique design in your own face painting.

Wednesday & Thursday, November 1 & 2 | 1:30 pm - 2:30 pm

All ages | 3rd Floor

*Programs subject to change

Public Programs are supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. Additional support is provided by the Milton and Sally Avery Arts Foundation and The Nissan Foundation.

Children's Museum of Manhattan

The Tisch Building, 212 West 83rd Street, New York, NY 10024

The Children's Museum of Manhattan is a steward of early childhood, helping all children grow and develop into their best selves. Through our programs on-site, online, and around the five boroughs, CMOM nurtures the next generation of creative global citizens as they learn through exploration and play. CMOM encourages empathy across difference by elevating and providing insight into diverse perspectives and inviting visitors of all backgrounds to join our intentionally welcoming community and create and learn alongside each other. The museum's program reflects the rich cultural diversity, energy, and resilience of New York City itself and has a special focus on ensuring that its program is available to those families who might not otherwise have access.

Founded in 1973 as a neighborhood organization, CMOM has grown over the years into a beloved destination and resource for children, families, and educators from across the five boroughs and from around the world. The museum welcomes 350,000 visitors each year to its Upper West Side location and engages hundreds of thousands more through its outreach programs in partnership with schools, libraries, shelters, and Head Start centers throughout New York City; its touring exhibitions; and its online tools and curricula.




2023 Regional Awards


Recommended For You