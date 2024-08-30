The Center At West Park's Evolution Festival To Return in September

The festival will run 5th - 29th.
The Evolution Festival is a showcase of original works in theater, dance, music, comedy, and interdisciplinary performance by some of New York City's most innovative artists. The third annual festival features works by Squeaky Wheelz Productions, DAP The Contract, Edu Díaz, Zoe Senese-Grossberg and The Firebird Project, SMJ and Anne-Marie Pietersma, The Nadanam Collective, Deniz Demirkurt and Ella Sodom Yoon, Bree Rosen, Arif Silverman, Kirk McGee, Charlotte Lily Gaspard and Midnight Radio Show, Abigail Jensen, Sarah Norcross, Elise Wien, J.C. Pankratz, Liza Couser, Carmen Caceres DanceAction, Matthew Keaton, Madison Mayer, Daniel Barrett, and many more. Running from September 5-28, 2024, the festival will take place at The Center at West Park, offering a platform for artists from all five boroughs.
Festival Information:
Dates: September 5-28, 2024
Location: The Center at West Park, 165 West 86th Street, New York City, NY
Features: Original works in theater, dance, music, comedy, and interdisciplinary performance
The Evolution Festival celebrates the diverse and dynamic arts scene of NYC, providing a space for both emerging and established artists to present their cutting-edge works. Attendees will experience a wide array of performances that push the boundaries of traditional art forms, creating a unique and immersive cultural experience.
Tickets and Additional Information: Tickets for the Evolution Festival are on sale now. For more information about the festival lineup, ticket prices, and purchasing options, please visit centeratwestpark.org/evolutionfestival-2024 or contact madelyn@centeratwestpark.org.
Join us in celebrating the evolution of art and performance in New York City. Don't miss this opportunity to be part of a festival that promises to inspire, entertain, and transform.
Thursday, September 5th:
Chapel at 8:30pm - August 28th
Friday, September 6th:
Sanctuary at 7:30pm - Powers
Saturday, September 7th
Chapel at 8:30pm - A Drag is Born
Thursday, September 12th:
Sanctuary at 7:30pm - Boy My Greatness
Friday, September 13th
Sanctuary at 7:30pm - Straight Icons
Saturday, September 14th
Sanctuary at 7:30pm - Rachana
Wednesday, September 18th:
Sanctuary at 7:30pm - Echo: A Musical Quest
Thursday, September 19th:
Sanctuary at 7:30pm - How Not to Kill Your Family
Chapel at 8:30pm - The Godless War
Friday, September 20th:
Sanctuary at 7:30pm - The Honorable Herbert Peabody
Saturday, September 21st
Sanctuary at 7:30pm - Dreamcats! The Musical
Chapel at 8:30pm - Sex Diaries of an Ex-Catholic
Thursday, September 26th:
Sanctuary at 7:30pm - Ulysses Missa
Chapel at 8:30pm - Depresh Mode
Friday, September 27th
Sanctuary at 7:30pm - The Price is Right (De-valued)
Saturday, September 28th
3rd Floor Studio at 7:00pm - 7 ACTORS. 1 ROOM.
Sanctuary at 7:30pm - Bombshell
Chapel at 8:30pm - MuZe: My Evening with Liza
