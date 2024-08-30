The Center At West Park's Evolution Festival To Return in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Evolution Festival is a showcase of original works in theater, dance, music, comedy, and interdisciplinary performance by some of New York City's most innovative artists. The third annual festival features works by Squeaky Wheelz Productions, DAP The Contract, Edu Díaz, Zoe Senese-Grossberg and The Firebird Project, SMJ and Anne-Marie Pietersma, The Nadanam Collective, Deniz Demirkurt and Ella Sodom Yoon, Bree Rosen, Arif Silverman, Kirk McGee, Charlotte Lily Gaspard and Midnight Radio Show, Abigail Jensen, Sarah Norcross, Elise Wien, J.C. Pankratz, Liza Couser, Carmen Caceres DanceAction, Matthew Keaton, Madison Mayer, Daniel Barrett, and many more. Running from September 5-28, 2024, the festival will take place at The Center at West Park, offering a platform for artists from all five boroughs.

Festival Information:

Dates: September 5-28, 2024

Location: The Center at West Park, 165 West 86th Street, New York City, NY

Features: Original works in theater, dance, music, comedy, and interdisciplinary performance

The Evolution Festival celebrates the diverse and dynamic arts scene of NYC, providing a space for both emerging and established artists to present their cutting-edge works. Attendees will experience a wide array of performances that push the boundaries of traditional art forms, creating a unique and immersive cultural experience.

Tickets and Additional Information: Tickets for the Evolution Festival are on sale now. For more information about the festival lineup, ticket prices, and purchasing options, please visit centeratwestpark.org/evolutionfestival-2024 or contact madelyn@centeratwestpark.org.

Join us in celebrating the evolution of art and performance in New York City. Don't miss this opportunity to be part of a festival that promises to inspire, entertain, and transform.

Full Performance Calendar:

Thursday, September 5th:

Chapel at 8:30pm - August 28th

Friday, September 6th:

Sanctuary at 7:30pm - Powers

Saturday, September 7th

Chapel at 8:30pm - A Drag is Born

Thursday, September 12th:

Sanctuary at 7:30pm - Boy My Greatness

Friday, September 13th

Sanctuary at 7:30pm - Straight Icons

Saturday, September 14th

Sanctuary at 7:30pm - Rachana

Wednesday, September 18th:

Sanctuary at 7:30pm - Echo: A Musical Quest

Thursday, September 19th:

Sanctuary at 7:30pm - How Not to Kill Your Family

Chapel at 8:30pm - The Godless War

Friday, September 20th:

Sanctuary at 7:30pm - The Honorable Herbert Peabody

Saturday, September 21st

Sanctuary at 7:30pm - Dreamcats! The Musical

Chapel at 8:30pm - Sex Diaries of an Ex-Catholic

Thursday, September 26th:

Sanctuary at 7:30pm - Ulysses Missa

Chapel at 8:30pm - Depresh Mode

Friday, September 27th

Sanctuary at 7:30pm - The Price is Right (De-valued)

Saturday, September 28th

3rd Floor Studio at 7:00pm - 7 ACTORS. 1 ROOM.

Sanctuary at 7:30pm - Bombshell

Chapel at 8:30pm - MuZe: My Evening with Liza