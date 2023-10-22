The Celebrated Big Apple Circus: JOURNEY TO THE RAINBOW Arrives Next Month

This year's show, running 8 weeks, will begin on November 8th.

By: Oct. 22, 2023

The Celebrated Big Apple Circus: JOURNEY TO THE RAINBOW Arrives Next Month

"Damn everything that is grim, dull, motionless, un-risking, inwardly turning...damn everything that won't get in the circle, that won't enjoy, that won't throw its heart into the tensions, surprise, fear, and the delight of the circus ....the round world, the full existence"....Helen Kelley

The Big Apple Circus will celebrate its 46th year with its arrival in Damrosch Park at Lincoln Center in New York City on November 8, 2023. This year "The Big Apple Circe's is welcoming Europe's beloved Circus-Theater "Roncalli" for a once in a lifetime, collaboration, and an all new show: "JOURNEY TO THE RAINBOW." Join them in the 46th year for an eye-popping, jaw, dropping extravaganza of imaginative acts, and wondering spectacles that give a fresh take on the classical circus tradition. Co-owner Arny Granat traveled to Europe especially to secure a once in a life-time experience and has managed to procure sone of the best talent on the planet....

The Big Apple Circus includes one ring circus show, presented in a huge tent with exhibition elements, a food and beverage and retail experience, and the range of interactive moments and photo opportunities. This year features 14 Circus variety acts from around the world in addition to a local company of dancers and live musicians. Ticketing also features two unique VIP opportunities with options where you will get to be the performers behind stage and other possibilities as well.

Some of the performers this year include: Kirichenko, five exceptional athletes who are all champions, and have toured the world as individual performers. Their Banquine act relies on a combination of strain, sense of balance, and complete trust. Noel Aguilar is a skilled and award-winning juggler. Duo High Tension encompass the hire wire talents of Julian and Christoph performing exciting acts of risk. Devlin Bogino is a charming and captivating performing clown. Emma Philips has mastered the art of foot juggling....just to highlight a few.

A circus is entertainment for the masses at a time of great social divides.It dares to inspire. Today the circus is more of an art form, a genre of performing arts as well as a pure show. The Big Apple Circus will only be around for 8 weeks...so grab your tickets at the link below!




